Week 3 of the NFL schedule features a number of intriguing matchups, including six divisional matchups, such as an AFC West heavyweight matchup between the Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-3). Other divisional clashes include Falcons vs. Panthers (+5.5), Colts vs. Titans (+4.5), Cardinals vs. 49ers (-2.5) and Texans vs. Jaguars (-1.5), which has the slimmest Week 3 NFL spread. 'Sunday Night Football; has a matchup of winless cross-conference foes in Chiefs vs. Giants (+6). 'Monday Night Football' features a possible Super Bowl preview when the Lions battle the Ravens (-4.5).

Who should you back in each of the games on the Week 3 NFL schedule, and how should you handle all your NFL money line, NFL over/under and NFL against the spread spread picks?

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a 37-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

For Week 3 NFL betting, the model has evaluated the NFL odds and provided picks for all 16 games.

Week 3 NFL score predictions

After analyzing every game in Week 3, the model says the Packers beat the Browns 28-14, covering comfortably as 7.5-point road favorites in a game the model projects will go Over the total (41.5). The Packers have displayed a dominant defense through the first two weeks of the season, holding two potent offenses in the Lions and Commanders to a combined 31 points.

The Packers are led by veteran quarterback Jordan Love, who has completed 35 of 53 passes (66%) this season for 480 yards and four touchdowns. He has also rushed six times for 16 yards. In parts of five seasons, Love has completed 63.6% of his passes for 8,634 yards and 64 touchdowns with 25 interceptions and a 96.2 rating. He also has rushed 94 times for 372 yards (4.0 average) and five touchdowns. Running back Josh Jacobs is another weapon on offense for the Packers. In two games, he has carried 42 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

How to make Week 3 NFL score predictions

In addition, the model has generated five highly-coveted A-graded picks for Week 3, which includes an underdog winning outright, leading to a big return on the money line.

