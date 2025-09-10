The drama continues as the 2025 Week 2 NFL schedule features a number of intriguing matchups, including a rematch of Super Bowl LIX when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Chiefs (+1.5) at Kansas City. Other heavyweight matchups include Commanders vs. Packers (-3.5) on Thursday; Broncos vs. Colts (+2.5), Bears vs. Lions (-5.5) and Giants vs. Cowboys (-5.5) on Sunday; and Buccaneers vs. Texans (-2.5) and Chargers vs. Raiders (+3.5) on Monday night. The game with the largest spread on the Week 2 NFL odds board is Browns vs. Ravens (-11.5) on Sunday.

Who should you back in each of the games on the remaining Week 2 NFL schedule, and how should you handle all your NFL money line, NFL over/under and NFL against the spread spread picks?

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a 33-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

For Week 2 NFL betting, the model has evaluated the NFL odds and provided picks for all 16 games.

Week 2 NFL score predictions

After analyzing every game in Week 2, the model says the Ravens cover comfortably as 11.5-point home favorites against the Browns on Sunday in a game the model projects will go Over the total (45) in nearly 60% of simulations. The Ravens come into the game highly motivated after dominating the Buffalo Bills for three quarters on Sunday Night Football before losing 41-40. Baltimore is coming off an AFC North championship in 2024, finishing at 12-5, while the Browns were fourth in the division at 3-14.

The Ravens are led by three-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. The eighth-year veteran has completed 65% of his passes for 20,268 yards and 168 touchdowns with just 49 interceptions and a 102.3 rating. He also has rushed 1,020 times for 6,243 yards (6.1 average) and 34 touchdowns. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in last week's loss to the Bills. Running back Derrick Henry is another weapon for the Ravens. Last week, he carried 18 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns. See the model's other Week 2 predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 2 NFL computer picks

In addition, the model has generated four other highly-coveted A-graded picks for Week 2, which includes an underdog winning outright, leading to a big return on the money line.

Who wins and covers each Week 2 NFL game, and which A-graded picks should you target now?