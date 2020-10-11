The NFL went to great measures again last week to inform teams of the need to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols during a mandatory conference call with all owners, coaches and general managers. According to numerous sources involved with the call, the Cincinnati Bengals drew the ire of the NFL and other teams during the presentation, which included numerous charts and contact tracing data that revealed which teams were doing the best with social distancing and tracking the monitoring devices, keeping players and staff as far apart as possible and holding meetings virtually whenever possible.

The data -- shared with all teams on the call -- repeatedly pointed to the Bengals as lagging well behind other organizations in these metrics.

"You would see a chart and there might be a few teams at the top and a ton of teams all clustered together ... and then the Bengals way down at the bottom," one source said.

"The Bengals were at the bottom of the contact tracing slides, and no one else was close," according to another source.

Part of the reason for the call was to the urge owners to take more ownership, in many cases, of what their players and staff were doing. League officials pointed out that tracking data from in their buildings that would indicate the number of close contacts and how long some of those close contacts were allowed to continue was available daily to each team's GM and infection control officer.

"Some teams are doing a tremendous job and have literally no close contacts, and there are others who aren't even coming close," said one league source with access to the data.

The Bengals lack the type of training facilities that many teams enjoy, and ownership runs the team out of Paul Brown Stadium. Regardless, the NFL has urged teams to construct tents and utilize as much outdoor space as possible in parking lots or wherever possible to keep people away from one another as much as possible.

According to a league source – some of the information may have been related to transmission errors and are being rerun and analyzed.