Concerns about the Browns' GM search still linger for Fritz Pollard Alliance

The NFL has publicly affirmed that the Browns complied with the Rooney Rule in the hiring of GM John Dorsey last week, but concerns linger among the Fritz Pollard Alliance, league sources said. In the aftermath of the unreported interview of African American candidate Doug Whaley for that job, the Alliance re-affirmed its concerns to commissioner Roger Goodell prior to last week's ownership meeting.

Sources said Goodell was urged to relay to owners how the process should unfold and to emphasize that all interviews with minority candidates should be reported to the NFL and/or the Fritz Pollard Alliance. The Browns did not inform either party of the interview with Whaley at the time that interview occurred, or by the time Dorsey was announced a few days later. Because Whaley was not under contract, the Browns did not have to send in any permission requests to the league office to comply with tampering regulations; the Alliance made clear to the league that regardless, any Rooney Rule interview should be reported even if the name of the candidate is not revealed, sources said.

Whaley, the Bills' former GM, interviewed for the Browns' GM position within a few days of the team firing Sashi Brown and immediately hiring John Dorsey for the job, sources said, and has told associates around the league he believes the team interviewed him merely to appease the Rooney Rule. Whaley's interview took place near his home in Pittsburgh, sources said, the same week Dorsey was hired, adding that Whaley was "crushed" and blindsided by way the process unfolded.

Whaley had worked in the Steelers' personnel department prior to going to Buffalo, during which time Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was a minority owner in Pittsburgh, and believed he had a strong chance of getting the job. Neither Whaley nor the Browns informed the Fritz Pollard Alliance of the interview. At the time of Dorsey's hiring, the NFL told the Alliance it was unaware of any minority candidates; the Browns later informed the league they had complied.