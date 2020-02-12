Conflicting reports surface regarding the future of Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar

The future of Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar is reportedly up in the air. Earlier this week, NBC Sports Washington reported that Dunbar would not attend OTAs in order to maintain his health. Later that day, ESPN's John Keim reported the veteran cornerback requested to be traded or released. Despite these reports, the narrative that Dunbar was looking to sever ties with the Redskins has reportedly cooled as the week has gone on. On Wednesday, former Redskins tight end and sports radio host Rick "Doc" Walker said that he had spoken with the cornerback and that he is not asking to be traded or released. Walker relayed the details of his phone call with Dunbar during "Doc and Galdi" on The Team 980, and said that Dunbar felt his comments on Monday were overblown.

The upcoming 2020 season is the final year of the $10.5 million deal he signed ahead of the 2018 season, and he will count for just $4.4 million against the salary cap. As Keim reported, Dunbar had been in talks with the previous regime about an extension, but had no contact with the Redskins since the hiring of head coach Ron Rivera. According to Walker, that will change on Thursday, as Dunbar is scheduled to meet with coach Rivera to discuss the future.

If the Redskins opt to release Dunbar then he will hit the open free agent market and they could clear around $3.4 million in 2020 salary cap space. Dunbar, who turns 28 this offseason, had a nice 2019. In 11 games, he recorded 37 combined tackles, eight passes defensed and four interceptions. Injuries have played a major part in his NFL story, however, as the University of Florida product has never played a full 16 games over his five years in the league, which is likely another reason he was reportedly planning to skip out of OTAs.

Of course, there appears to be level of distrust between veteran Redskins players for the actions of the medical staff that was previously at the helm before Rivera came to town. Just 10 minutes into OTAs last year, linebacker Reuben Foster went down with an injury that could have cost him his career. He suffered a torn ACL plus additional damage and it was an incredibly serious injury that marred Washington's season before it had even begun. Additionally, offensive tackle Trent Williams sat out all of last season due to his issues with the medical team. The seven-time Pro Bowler had a growth pop up on his scalp about six years ago, and team doctors told him it was nothing. It ended up being Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans (DFSP), a rare form of cancer.

When head trainer Larry Hess was fired a few months ago, Dunbar even took to Twitter to comment on the move.

larry gone 😳 what a surprise, not........ — Quinton Dunbar (@chosen1_47) December 30, 2019

Dunbar is the best cornerback the Redskins currently have on the roster -- which is incredible considering he was an undrafted wide receiver. Josh Norman's situation is also one to keep an eye on. The Redskins paid him $15 million last year even though he spent most of the latter half of the season on the bench.

Washington clearly has a couple of big decisions to make in the secondary this year, and this situation is worth keeping an eye on.