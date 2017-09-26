Congressman plans to call for Donald Trump's impeachment over NFL remarks

The vitriolic rhetoric is soaring out of control in this country and a large part of it stems from the comments made by President Donald Trump on Friday about NFL players kneeling for the national anthem before games. Trump said those players should be fired and called them a "son of a bitch" in remarks during an Alabama rally.

As a result, nearly every NFL team staged a protest or demonstration during the Week 3 games, beginning on Sunday morning in London with Jaguars owner Shad Khan and ending Monday night with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys linking arms.

On Tuesday morning, the president continued to tweet freely about the state of the NFL's ratings and the "great anger" with which fans responded to the Cowboys decision to kneel before the anthem. Rep. Al Green of Texas took things a step further later on Tuesday by saying he planned to call for the president's impeachment over the NFL comments.

"I rise to defend any mother who has been called a dog because her son engaged in peaceful protest. I rise, Mr. Speaker. I rise today, Mr. Speaker, to defend any son who is called the son of a dog because he engaged in peaceful protest. I rise, Mr. Speaker. Mr. Speaker, I rise to denounce these comments that have been made because they have brought discourse to a new low," Green said. "Mr. Speaker, this is a level of indecency that is unbecoming of the Presidency. Mr. Speaker, I rise, to say to the world that this is not what America is all about. Calling people SOB's and we know what a b is -- it's a dog. Mr. Speaker, I rise because my heart tells me that I must doing something.

"So Mr. Speaker, I denounce the comments that were made and I rise to announce that on next week Mr. Speaker, I will bring a privileged resolution before the Congress of the United States of America. I will stand here in the well before the Congress, and I will call for the impeachment of the President of the United States of America."

.@RepAlGreen announces next week "I will call for the impeachment of the President of the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/MuQnkRFIqq — CSPAN (@cspan) September 26, 2017

Whew. That really escalated quickly.

What President Trump said was, as many NFL teams called it, very divisive and very inappropriate. Calling on a private company to fire an individual for expressing his First Amendment rights is not what the president should be doing. The comments were very much intended to drive a wedge in between certain factions of society and potentially even the NFL. Fortunately, the NFL responded in a near unanimously positive fashion and appeared to display a lot of solidarity.

Unfortunately it may be difficult to impeach the president just for saying something believed to be inappropriate. From the actual Constitution:

The President, Vice President and all civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.

In theory, Green could push this on the basis of inciting some sort of public harm or abusing his power potentially. But it feels like this might be a slight stretch in terms of what could come out of the back and forth occurring between President Trump and the owners, management and players of the NFL.

It is further proof that the situation involving the league and the president is not going to go away anytime soon. It is being covered on every major news channel in breathless fashion and has become one of the biggest sports or non-sports stories of the year.