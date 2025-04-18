Round 1, Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs A pretty unanimous choice, Ward is expected to be the first player selected in this year's draft. The top-ranked QB prospect in the draft, Ward's 39 TD passes in 2024 led the ACC.

Round 1, Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Abdul Carter got some consideration, but the majority of mocks have the Browns taking Hunter, who dominated on both sides of the ball during his final season at Colorado. Expect Kevin Stefanski to find numerous ways to get Hunter involved in the Browns offense.

Round 1, Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs The general thinking is that the Giants will select Carter if Hunter is taken by the Browns. There was also some who feel that the Giants could select Ashton Jeanty to help bolster their offense. The one thing just about everyone agrees on is that Big Blue won't be using this pick on a QB.

Round 1, Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Just about every mock has the Patriots taking Campbell, which makes sense given New England's needs on the offensive line. During his time at LSU, Campbell had a 24-game streak without allowing a sack, a stat that is surely music to Drake Maye's ears.

Round 1, Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs A game wrecker at Michigan, Graham is expected to be drafted by a Jaguars team that needs defensive reinforcements after finishing at or near the bottom in the league in several categories last season.

Round 1, Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs After having Marshawn Lynch in Seattle, Pete Carroll begins his Raiders tenure by drafting the top RB prospect in Jeanty, who if drafted by Las Vegas will look to follow in the footsteps of former Raider RB greats Marcus Allen, Bo Jackson and Josh Jacobs.

Round 1, Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs The Jets need to protect Justin Fields better than they protected Aaron Rodgers, which is why many feel that Gang Green will select Membou, who was a driving force for the Tigers' high-scoring offense.

Round 1, Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Of the first eight picks, this one was the most divided as there is no consensus on what Carolina will do with this pick. Multiple mocks, however, do have the Panthers taking Walker, the 2024 recipient of the Butkus Award that is given annually to the nation's top linebacker.

Round 1, Pick 9 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Similar to the Panthers, there's a lot of differing opinions regarding what New Orleans will do here. But, given the recent news of Derek Carr's shoulder injury that could impact his status for 2025, multiple mocks have the Saints selecting Sanders, who slips some but is still a top-10 pick in this scenario.

Round 1, Pick 10 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs There's a lot of speculation regarding this pick and whether the Bears will trade it in order to move up. If they stay pat here, several mocks feel that new head coach Ben Johnson will select the draft's top-ranked TE prospect who can help open things up for second-year QB Caleb Williams.

Round 1, Pick 11 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs The 49ers are expected to use this pick on either a cornerback, an offensive tackle or a pass rusher. Multiple mocks have them selecting Green, who last year led the entire FBS with 17 sacks. His 23 tackles for loss also led the Sun Belt Conference.

Round 1, Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs It's not unanimous, but many mocks are predicting that the Cowboys are keeping Golden in Texas with this pick. Golden would complement CeeDee Lamb while giving Dak Prescott a true speedster (Golden has been clocked at 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash) to throw to.

Round 1, Pick 13 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs The Dolphins have other needs at tight end and at cornerback, but it would certainly calm their fan base down if they invested in their offensive line with this pick. It's hard to fathom the Dolphins not selecting Banks if he is still on the board at this point in the draft.

Round 1, Pick 14 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Lots of mocks having the Colts drafting either Warren or Loveland. With Warren off the board, that leaves Indy with Loveland, who possesses a unique blend of size and speed.

Round 1, Pick 15 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs There's not general consensus on a player, but the overall expectation is that the Falcons will use this pick on a pass rusher. Several mocks have that being Stewart, who skyrocketed his draft stock following his incredible performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Stewart apparently has the physical gifts, but can he parlay those gifts into more sacks after recording just 4.5 sacks in college? Whoever drafts him is certainly hoping that he can.

Round 1, Pick 16 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs While more than one mock has them going OT, the majority have the Cardinals using this pick to address their defense. It's hard to imagine them not taking Johnson if he is still on the board with this pick. That could happen, though, especially if the Dolphins pass on him.

Round 1, Pick 17 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs A lot of mocks have the Bengals taking Mykel Williams, but the stats just aren't there (Cincinnati may not be ready to take another chance on an EDGE rusher in the first round after swinging and missing on Myles Murphy two years ago). Another option here could be Harmon, who could make an immediate impact in both run support and as a pass rusher.

Round 1, Pick 18 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Despite trading DK Metcalf and releasing Tyler Lockett, a lot of mocks have Seattle using this pick to address either the offensive line or the secondary. In this scenario, the Seahawks likely won't pass on Barron if he still on the board. He would be a nice complement to fellow CB Devon Witherspoon.

Round 1, Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Just about everyone has the Buccaneers selecting Campbell, who filled the stat sheets last year with 117 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Round 1, Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs The majority of mock drafts have the Broncos landing Hampton, the second-ranked RB prospect in this year's draft behind Jeanty. Hampton led the ACC in rushing each of the last two years. He also rushed for a whopping 30 touchdowns over that span.

Round 1, Pick 21 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Look for Pittsburgh to consider drafting a CB with this pick. But if they don't, and if Derrick Harmon is off the board at this point, Nolen makes a lot of sense for the Steelers given their need at defensive tackle. In addition to recording 14 tackles for loss last year, Nolen also racked up 6.5 sacks and had two fumble recoveries.

Round 1, Pick 22 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Quite a few mock drafts have the Chargers taking Loveland, but I've got them taking Egbuka, which would give Justin Herbert another weapon alongside Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Mike Williams.

Round 1, Pick 23 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Rest assured that the Packers will likely draft either Johnson or Barron if either cornerback is still on the board. If not, the Packers will likely address another facet of their defense. In this scenario, the Packers use the pick to select Ezeiruaku, whose 16.5 sacks last year tied Boston College's single-season record.

Round 1, Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Just about everyone has the Vikings selecting a defensive back, with more than a few mocks predicting that the Vikings will select Starks, a versatile safety who should be able to make a quick impact in Minnesota's secondary.

Round 1, Pick 25 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Booker is considered a Day 1 NFL starter, which is certainly good news for QB C.J. Stroud if Houston selects the former Alabama standout. Ohio State's Josh Simmons is also getting consideration here, but his season-ending knee injury last October may scare some teams this early in the draft.

Round 1, Pick 26 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Several mocks have the Rams taking a quarterback here, but several others have them selecting a defensive back who can help them win in 2025. That's the route I went with, given Hairston's speed (he ran a 4.28 in the 40 during the combine) and productivity.

Round 1, Pick 27 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Several mocks have the Ravens taking either Starks or Ezeiruaku, but with both players gone, the Ravens would probably jump on the chance to select Emmanwori if he falls to them with the 27th pick. Last year, Emmanwori was one of three players in the country to return two interceptions for touchdowns.

Round 1, Pick 28 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs The consensus is that the Lions will either draft an offensive lineman or a pass rusher with this pick. Given that he is still on the board, I've got the Lions taking Williams while banking on him to parlay his physical gifts into productivity.

Round 1, Pick 29 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Most mocks have Washington taking either Egbuka or Pearce. It may ultimately come down to which player is still available at this point. If it's Pearce, the Commanders will get a player who had previously led the SEC in sacks.

Round 1, Pick 30 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs WR Tetairoa McMillan could be an option if he is still on the board, but most mocks have Buffalo taking a defensive back with this pick. Multiple mocks have the Bills taking Revel, who had two picks last year before a knee injury cut his season short after just four games.

Round 1, Pick 31 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Rest assured that Andy Reid would be thrilled to grab Conerly, who allowed just one sack in 494 pass-protection opportunities last season.