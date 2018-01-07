Controversial officiating mars Titans-Chiefs game; Andy Reid doesn't want to talk about it

Referee Jeff Triplette's reputation precedes him. It's why plenty of people -- us included -- were surprised that he had earned the right to work the Titans-Chiefs Wild-Card matchup. What was much less surprising is that Triplette would be in the middle of several controversial calls in a game that ended with Tennessee eking out a 22-21 win.

Two of those calls came in the first half, starting with this sack on Marcus Mariota. He clearly fumbled the ball and the Chiefs recovered. End of story, right?

Wrong. Triplette ruled that Mariota's forward progress had been stopped. The Titans kept the ball and kicked a field goal to cut the Chiefs' lead to 14-3.

Needless to say, folks weren't impressed with the ruling.

If Mariota's forward progress was stopped making it not a fumble, then no big hit could ever force a fumble. That's just atrocious officiating, but it's Jeff Triplette so what do you expect? — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 6, 2018

After the game, long-time Tennessee beat reporter Paul Kuharsky tweeted Triplette's "explanation":

Stuff like this goes a long way to clarity officiating and make people more accepting of it. #sarcasm. pic.twitter.com/HZbxMUjtOm — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) January 7, 2018

Midway through the fourth quarter, after the Titans took their first lead of the game, they attempted a two-point conversion. Triplette again ruled that Mariota's forward progress had been stopped before he fumbled.

#Chiefs sack Mariota on their second two point attempt. If it was a fumble and not a sack, KC would’ve regained the lead with 2 points of their own. pic.twitter.com/A225btfVjH — Sak Sports Blog (@SakSports) January 7, 2018

Worth noting: The Chiefs returned Mariota's fumble for a score, which would have given them a one point lead had the play stood. Meanwhile, Mike Pereira, the former NFL head of officiating who now works for FOX Sports, wasn't blown away with Triplette's performance.

Horrible way to start the playoffs. I hate to say it but this was not a good performance by the crew. Teams and fans deserve better. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) January 7, 2018

Also not blown away: Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who was asked after the team's latest playoff loss about Triplette's forward-progress calls.

"I don't really have anything good to say there so I'm just going to stay away from any comments about those guys. I don't want to get fined. It's not worth it. Whatever," Reid said.

The Chiefs have now lost six straight home playoff games, and 10 of their last 11 postseason games.