The Dallas Cowboys will have to shuffle their offensive line going into Week 3 after losing center Cooper Beebe to a high ankle sprain in their overtime win over the Giants on Sunday.

Beebe is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with the ankle injury and will likely be placed on injured reserve, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brock Hoffman took over for Beebe on Sunday against New York and will retain that spot as the man snapping the ball to Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future in Dallas.

The positive for the Cowboys is that Hoffman has been with the team for the past four years, appearing in all 17 games the past two seasons in Dallas, including seven starts a year ago. That means there should be some familiarity with the rest of the offensive line and Prescott, which the Cowboys will hope helps avoid any snap issues. That said, Beebe has quickly established himself as a high-end interior center in Dallas since being drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and they will miss his presence both in pass protection and run blocking.

If the 6-8 week timetable reported by Rapoport is correct, Beebe will miss at least six games against the Bears, Packers, Jets, Panthers, Commanders and Broncos. The Cardinals are on the schedule in seven weeks, with a bye coming up in eight weeks that Dallas hopes will be the high end of the timetable for Beebe's return to the lineup.