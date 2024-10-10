PHILADELPHIA -- Cooper DeJean has come a long way since making his Philadelphia Eagles debut a month ago. The final preseason game was a mixed bag for DeJean, who was still catching up after missing the first three weeks of training camp with a hamstring injury.

"I looked pretty uncomfortable out there, being my first action," DeJean said. "Some of my techniques, I look back at it and laugh. "Compared to now, it was pretty bad."

DeJean almost allowed two touchdowns in that preseason finale, knowing he needed to go back to the film room and study his technique. The Eagles were going to give DeJean reps, but he needed more time to hone his craft.

Fortunately they didn't have to throw DeJean into the fire. The Eagles had Avonte Maddox to man the slot for the first few weeks, but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio appears ready to give DeJean a more significant role -- perhaps the starting slot cornerback job.

"Ever since I came in here and started learning that position, I've asked him questions every single day, and he's been willing enough to help me learn that position," DeJean said of Maddox. "Each and every day, he answers all of my questions.

"It's been good to watch him on tape, and see how he operates, and ask him what he sees in certain coverages, certain plays. So it's been good to have a veteran guy like him to learn from."

DeJean has been preparing as if he's going to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, even if the Eagles won't disclose that information if he's going to start. He's been busy of late, taking over the punt return duties while Britain Covey is out, while also preparing for an increased role on the defense.

There's been a lot on DeJean's plate.

"It's what I did in college – return punts, play defense, play on special teams," DeJean said. "Obviously, it's a little different in the NFL. But I think it's been good.

"My biggest thing was learning how the defense operates, really. The special teams stuff kind of comes naturally in a lot of ways."

Getting acclimated to the NFL lifestyle is a challenge for any rookie. DeJean seems to have a handle on things as his role expands.

"I think it's just getting out there and seeing it, really," DeJean said. "Seeing where I have to be in certain coverages in our defense, and just getting a feel for where my help is going to be in each call. Know where my help is, and know where everybody is on the field. Just so I have a better understanding of how I can play my man, and different leverages, too."

That test will likely come on Sunday.