Cooper Kupp, the best receiver in the NFL last season, is up for a new deal. And that's a scary thought considering all that happened this offseason in the wide receivers market. Five of the top six current highest-paid receivers in terms of AAV signed their new deals just in the last few months. Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown even found themselves joining new teams because the big money was elsewhere. What's going to happen with Kupp?

The Super Bowl LVI MVP isn't like his fellow receivers in that he's not interested in making NFL history with all the dollars and cents that could potentially be included in his new deal. Kupp said in April he's more interested in a fair deal that keeps him with the Los Angeles Rams. Recently, he expounded upon that idea.

"I try to help where I can," Kupp said, via The Athletic, (H/T Pro Football Talk). "I don't want to be in the dark on this thing. I also love this organization. I want to be here for a very long time, and to be doing things with these guys — not just the guys on the field, I want to be a part of this organization [in its] growth and the places I think this organization is going. And so I want this to be something that makes sense for everyone. I want them to feel good about it, and I think the best way to do that is for me to at least be involved in some capacity. It's never going to be at the cost of anything on the football field, [but] the more communication, the better, and just be able to find a place we can all feel good."

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • 10 TAR 191 REC 145 REC YDs 1947 REC TD 16 FL 0 View Profile

Kupp became the first player since 2005 to win the NFL's triple crown, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He's just the fourth player since 1970 to achieve this. The versatile wideout was clearly helped by new quarterback Matthew Stafford, but what he accomplished in the postseason was incredible. Kupp caught nine passes for 183 yards and a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round, 11 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game and eight passes for 92 yards and two scores in the Super Bowl victory over the Bengals.

Kupp will certainly receive a nice bump in pay soon, but he's more interested in winning Super Bowls than fattening his wallet.