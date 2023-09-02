Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp recently suffered a recurrence of the hamstring injury that kept him out for parts of training camp. Rams coach Sean McVay said the wideout's status was "day to day" in the wake of the setback, which he described as a "muscle strain."

According to a report from NFL Media, though, it appears the issue could potentially be a bit more serious. Kupp will "visit a noted body specialist" with the hope that he and the team can "comprehend the root of the issue."

With Kupp suffering the hamstring strain twice in a matter of weeks, there is likely justified concern that things could linger and keep him off the field during some portion of the regular season. Per the same NFL Media report, the Rams will exercise caution in getting Kupp back on the field, as "putting him on the field at less than 100% doesn't help anyone."

A year after breaking receiving records and winning Offensive Player of the Year on the way to the Super Bowl, Kupp missed a significant chunk of the 2022 campaign with a high-ankle sprain that required surgery. In just nine games, he still caught 75 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns.

Still firmly in his prime headed into his age-30 season, Kupp is far and away the top receiving threat in L.A.'s offense. Kupp and Matthew Stafford share an excellent rapport, while the remaining wideouts have either barely played with him or else have been deep-depth-chart players for the majority of their careers. If he has to miss any time at all, it could prove disastrous for the Rams, who would be left with only Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, fifth-round rookie Puka Nacua, veteran Demarcus Robinson, and blocking specialist Ben Skowronek on the outside, along with tight end Tyler Higbee.