The Los Angeles Rams dropped to 3-6 on the season after falling to the Arizona Cardinals, 27-17. If Sean McVay's team has any chance of clawing out of the NFC West basement, they'll need their star wideout Cooper Kupp healthy, which is now in question.

Kupp exited the game early in the fourth quarter after suffering an ankle injury. He was officially announced as doubtful to return and did not get back onto the field for the remainder of the afternoon. The injury occurred at the 14:24 mark in the fourth quarter. Kupp went up to try and catch a pass but when he came down he had his ankle rolled up on by a Cardinals defender on the ground.

"I just know it didn't look good," head coach Sean McVay told reporters after the game. "It didn't sound good."

McVay added that he didn't have a definitive update on Kupp's status as he did not speak with the club's medical staff. That said, it does seem like the organization is collectively holding its breath for their best offensive player. Before going down, Kupp had three catches for -1 yard as the Rams started John Wolford with Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol.

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • #10 TAR 98 REC 75 REC YDs 812 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

Naturally, Kupp's status and level of participation in practice will take central focus this week as Los Angeles gears up for Week 11, when they take on the Saints in New Orleans next Sunday.