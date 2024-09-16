Bad luck would be better than the luck the Los Angeles Rams have had this season. Along with an 0-2 start, the Rams have suffered significant injuries to starting wideouts Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.

Nacua is slated to be out 5-7 weeks after injuring his knee in Week 1. Kupp is expected to miss "extensive time" after injuring his ankle during Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Sean McVay said Monday, via ESPN. McVay added that Kupp is also a candidate to end up on injured reserve.

Kupp appeared back in his All-Pro form this season after injuries limited his availability each of the previous two years. He caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a score in the Rams' Week 1 loss to the Lions. Kupp had four receptions on Sunday prior to getting injured.

When healthy, Kupp has proven to be one of the NFL's most productive players. He had one of the best seasons a wideout has ever enjoyed in 2021. That season, he won the "triple crown" after leading the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kupp capped off his breakout season by catching the game-winning touchdown pass in the Super Bowl. He was named MVP following the Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Other players sidelined for the banged-up Rams include: TE Tyler Higbee (ankle, PUP) OT Joe Noteboom (ankle, IR, OT KT Leveston (ankle, IR), OT Conor McDermott (undisclosed, IR), OG Steve Avila (knee, IR), OG Jonah Jackson (shoulder, possible IR candidate), DL Larrell Murchison (arm, IR), CB Darious Williams (hamstring, IR), CB Derion Kendrick (knee, IR) and S John Johnson III (shoulder, IR).

With Kupp and Nacua out, the Rams' receiving corps will now be led by Tyler Johnson, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington. Rest assured that the Rams will be looking for outside help at receiver ahead of their Week 3 matchup against division rival San Francisco.