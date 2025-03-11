Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was on the trading block, but the Los Angeles Rams' plan has changed. General manager Les Snead is planning to release the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday at the start of the new league year if the Rams can't find a trade partner, per ESPN.

The motivation for the Rams to dump Kupp and save $7.52 million in cap space likely increased after they signed three-time first-team All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to a two-year, $44 million contract with $26 million guaranteed on Sunday.

Kupp, who will turn 32 years old on June 15, initially broke the news via social media that he was on the block on Feb. 4. In his post, Kupp shared that while he doesn't agree with the Rams' decision to move on from him, he looks back on his time with the franchise with "so much pride." Kupp also made it clear that he is highly motivated to resume his career elsewhere.

I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there's one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember. I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us. 2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys .. But coming for it all.

A 2017 third-round pick, Kupp became an immediate contributor inside Rams head coach Sean McVay's offense. He helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl in 2018, McVay's second year on the job.

In 2021, Kupp had one of the greatest seasons of all-time regardless of position. He won the NFL's "triple crown" after leading the league in receptions (145, second-most in a season in NFL history), receiving yards (1,947, second-most in a season in NFL history) and receiving touchdowns (16) in the regular season. He is only one of five to win the receiving triple crown in a season since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970, which is why he was named the 2021 season's NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

In that postseason, Kupp again led all receivers in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches. He was named Super Bowl LVI MVP after catching the game-winning score in the Rams' 23-20 win over the Bengals.

Injuries have slowed Kupp down in recent years, however, as he's missed a combined 18 games since the Rams won the Super Bowl. Kupp's injuries are surely part of why the Rams are moving on from him. He has averaged 67 catches, 753 yards receiving and six receiving touchdowns in an average of 11 games played since his historic 2021 campaign. Kupp average 59.2 receiving yards per game in 2024, his fewest since his rookie year in 2017 (57.9).

Cooper Kupp average season, last four years 2021 2022-2024 Games 17 11 Receptions 145 67 Receiving Yards 1,947 743 Receiving TD 16 6

Despite his recent injury issues, expect several teams to be interested in bidding for Kupp's services, especially those that could use a sure-handed veteran wideout with playoff experience. He is due $5 million in guaranteed salary from the Rams in 2025, so his contract with his new team may not break the bank.

Here's a look at five teams who might be interested in Kupp's services.

Dallas needs some reinforcements around CeeDee Lamb, especially with Brandin Cooks hitting the open market. Kupp's addition would free things up for Lamb while also giving Dak Prescott another established weapon to throw to.

The Seattle Seahawks desperately need help at the wide receiver position after cutting Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers within the past week. Kupp wouldn't be the sole focus of opposing defenses either in Seattle with Jaxon Smith-Njigba catching 100 passes in 2024, which tied the Seahawks franchise single-season record (also set by Lockett in 2020).

Seattle also lured the top free agent quarterback available in Pro Bowler Sam Darnold, who agreed to a three-year, $100.5 million contract. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is a disciple of the Shanahan-McVay tree, so the offense he runs will be similar to one Kupp ran with the Rams and the attack Darnold ran with the Vikings.

Baltimore isn't afraid to go after big names in free agency. Just a year ago, the Ravens signed Derrick Henry to a two-year deal, and we all see how that's worked out for them. Kupp would join a loaded Ravens offense that also includes two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson, fellow wideouts Zay Jones and Rashod Bateman and tight ends Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews.

Bo Nix thrived last year despite not having the most proven of receiving crops outside of Courtland Sutton. In Denver, Kupp would play with an up-and-coming quarterback and inside Sean Payton's pass-happy offense. Kupp's ability to make plays over the middle would certainly aid Nix, who routinely makes plays outside the pocket.

The Chargers could use another receiver to fill out their line alongside 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston and 2024 second-round pick Ladd McConkey after the Buffalo Bills lured away Josh Palmer in free agency on Monday. They also have the second-most cap space in the NFL ($93.8, per Spotrac), so they could outbid anyone for Kupp. Plus, they're a team that made the postseason last year with a fun, young quarterback in Justin Herbert, and Kupp wouldn't even have to move.