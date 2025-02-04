Cooper Kupp is on the trading block. The Rams former All-Pro wideout and Super Bowl LVI MVP announced Monday night that Los Angeles will begin efforts to trade him.

Kupp, 31, broke the news via social media. In his post, Kupp shared that while he doesn't agree with the Rams' decision to trade him, he looks back on his time with the franchise with "so much pride." Kupp also made it clear that he is highly motivated to resume his career elsewhere.

I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there's one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember. I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us. 2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys .. But coming for it all.

A 2017 third-round pick, Kupp became an immediate contributor inside Rams head coach Sean McVay's offense. He helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl in 2018, McVay's second year on the job. In 2021, Kupp had one of the greatest seasons of all-time regardless of position. He won the NFL's "triple crown" after catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season. In the postseason, Kupp again led all receivers in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches. He was named Super Bowl MVP after catching the game-winning score in the Rams' 23-20 win over the Bengals.

Injuries have slowed Kupp down in recent years, however, as he's missed a combined 18 games since the Rams won the Super Bowl. Kupp's injuries are surely part of why the Rams are trading him.

Despite his recent injury issues, expect several teams to be interested in trading for Kupp, especially those that could use a sure-handed veteran wideout with playoff experience.

Kupp's contract is something to keep an eye on. His 2025 salary calls for him to receive a $7.5 million roster bonus and a $12.5 million base salary. Kupp is also due $19.85 million in 2026. It's safe to say that Kupp will increase his trade destinations if he is willing to renegotiate his contract.

Here's a look at five teams who might be interested in Kupp's services.

Pittsburgh's desire to acquire a proven, veteran wideout last year was well-documented. In Kupp, the Steelers would be getting just that while giving their next starting quarterback (Justin Fields?) a reliable target. Kupp would also be a positive influence for George Pickens, who despite all of his talent has failed to live up to his potential.

Dallas needs some reinforcements around CeeDee Lamb, especially with Brandin Cooks slated to hit free agency. Kupp's addition would free things up for Lamb while also giving Dak Prescott another established weapon to throw to.

Baltimore isn't afraid to go after big names in free agency; just a year ago, it signed Derrick Henry to a two-year deal, and we all see how that's worked out for them. Kupp would join a loaded Ravens offense that also includes league MVP Lamar Jackson, fellow wideouts Zay Jones and Rashod Bateman and tight ends Isaiah Likley and Mark Andrews.

Bo Nix thrived last year despite not having the most proven of receiving crops outside of Courtland Sutton. In Denver, Kupp would play with a up-and-coming quarterback and inside Sean Payton's pass-happy offense. Kupp's ability to make plays over the middle would certainly aid Nix, who routinely makes plays outside the pocket.

Buffalo will do whatever it takes to supplant Buffalo as the AFC's best team, and adding Kupp could help them do that. Kupp could be a safety valve for Josh Allen, especially on possession downs. Kupp's presence would surely benefit Buffalo's young receiving corps that includes rookie Keon Coleman and 2022 third-round pick Khalil Shakir.