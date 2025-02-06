The week leading up to the Super Bowl always seem to be a big one when it comes to the Los Angeles Rams making news.

Four years ago, they sent shockwaves around the NFL when they decided to trade Jared Goff away to the Detroit for Matthew Stafford. Three years ago, they were actually in the Super Bowl with Stafford picking up his first career Lombardi Trophy in a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

This year, the Rams have once again made some headlines and they did that on Monday after Cooper Kupp revealed that the team plans on trading him this offseason after eight seasons with the franchise. One of Kupp's closest friends on the team is Stafford and the quarterback spoke with CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday to give his reaction to the trade.

Stafford spent four full seasons with Kupp, including a 2021 season that saw the receiver finish with 145 catches, which still stands as the second-highest single-season receptions total in NFL history.

With Kupp expected to be gone soon, Stafford fully admitted that it won't be easy to see his friend leave.

"It's tough," Stafford said. "I've been around long enough to know that anything is possible."

Stafford also added that Kupp has had an impact on almost everyone he's come in contact with during his time in Los Angeles.

"Cooper has been a pillar of this community and organization for a long time, since he got drafted here," Stafford said. "His ability to impact the guys in our locker room, obviously his play on the football field and the people in the community, the people he's been able to impact."

Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP following the Rams' win over the Bengals, a game where he caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

"Super Bowl MVP, the guy is as good as it gets when it comes to making plays on the grass, but he's probably even better in our locker room and in the meeting rooms and as a family man," Stafford said. "I'm just lucky to spend the time I got to spend with him. Probably spent more time with Cooper Kupp than any other teammate I've ever had as far as in the building and talking football and being about football. I'll miss him not being on the same team."

Not only are the Rams planning to trade Kupp, but Stafford's future is also up in the air. The veteran quarterback is planning to play in 2025, but there's no guarantee he'll be in Los Angeles. After the Rams' playoff loss to the Eagles, Sean McVay was asked if Stafford would be returning in 2025 and he wasn't ready to fully commit to anything just yet

"We'll talk about all those things at the appropriate time," McVay said, via the AP. "I know he's playing really good football."

Stafford returning to L.A. seems like the most likely scenario at this point, but it's not set in stone yet.