The Los Angeles Rams are currently sailing through some rough waters at a very inopportune time. After two-straight losses, including a 20-9 defeat to the Seahawks in Week 16, Sean McVay's team needs to pull out a win over the Arizona Cardinals in the regular-season finale to stamp their ticket into the playoffs. A third-straight L would then put their fate in the hands of the Chicago Bears, who would then need to lose for L.A. to get in.

As they gear up for this pivotal matchup, they'll be doing so without quarterback Jared Goff, who underwent surgery on his thumb that will likely keep him out until the playoffs. That throws backup John Wolford into the starting spot and now he may even be short-handed when he jumps in under center.

The Rams announced on Tuesday that they've placed receiver Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which puts his status for Week 17 in doubt. As we've come to learn, being placed on this reserve list doesn't necessarily mean that Kupp tested positive for the coronavirus as he could have simply been deemed a close contact to someone who has tested positive. If that's the case, there is an easier path to being able to play on Sunday, but if he turned in a positive test, then there's reason to worry.

If Kupp can't go, the Rams would be without their leader in receptions (92) and receiving yards (974) this season. That said, the club does have multiple weapons that can help cushion the blow of the potential absence of Kupp, with receivers Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds, and Van Jefferson leading the way along with tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett.