The Los Angeles Rams enjoyed their seventh win of the season on Monday night after earning a 27-24 road win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the defense was able to create two turnovers in the second half, including a game-sealing interception by Jordan Fuller off Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter, the stars of the game came from the receiving corps. There, you'll find Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, who put together tremendous games in the win over the Bucs that now have the duo in a select group in NFL history.

Kupp finished with a game-high 145 yards receiving on 11 catches while Woods had 12 grabs for 130 yards and a touchdown. They are just the fourth teammate duo in the last 70 years to have 11-plus catches and 130-plus receiving yards in the same game. The other duos who have enjoyed such a night are Dallas' Tony Hill and Doug Cosbie (1985), Washington's Art Monk and Ricky Sanders (1990), and more recently Andre Johnson and Kevin Walter of the Texans (2010).

Those two were essentially the offense for Jared Goff, who completed 82.1% of his passes intended for either Woods or Kupp for 275 of his 376 passing yards on the night.

While Woods was the one who was able to get into the end zone, Kupp was the Rams receiver that was really giving the Tampa Bay secondary fits. On the opening drive that was capped off by Woods' score, Kupp caught all five of his targets 67 yards. That dominance only continued as the night went on and even drew the praise of some of his peers.

With this win, the Rams move into first place in the NFC West. Despite having the same record as the 7-3 Seahawks, they have lone possession of the division lead thanks to a Week 10 win against Seattle. If they stay knotted up record-wise for the next few weeks, that could set up quite the head-to-head in Week 16 when they meet at Lumen Field. In the immediate, however, Kupp, Woods and the rest of the Rams will enjoy their Thanksgiving and gear up for a Week 12 head-to-head with another NFC West rival in the San Francisco 49ers.