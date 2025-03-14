Many of the top free agents have found their next landing spot, but one big name has still yet to find his new home. Cooper Kupp was released by the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week and it's now the Dallas Cowboys who have emerged as a potential suitor.

The Cowboys are working to make a deal with Kupp, but despite their push are not currently considered the most likely landing spot for the former All-Pro wide receiver, according to ESPN. The report states a decision about where Kupp will go could come by Friday. According to The Athletic, the Seattle Seahawks are also interested in the Pro Bowler. Kupp's asking price has gone as high as $15 million per year, according to The Athletic.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones said he didn't think "aggressive" was the right word to describe the team's approach during free agency, but it seems like the Cowboys are being more "aggressive" than they were originally letting on.

If Kupp does head to "America's Team," he will be a complement to CeeDee Lamb, who recently restructured his contract.

In 2021, Kupp was named Offensive Player of the Year, finishing with a league high in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdown. That year his team also took home the Lombardi Trophy and he was named Super Bowl MVP.

Last season, he had 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games, including 11 starts. The 31-year-old finished his eight seasons in L.A. with 634 receptions for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns.

The Cowboys offense added two running backs to their offense this week. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders are two of their free agency additions to quarterback Dak Prescott's side of the ball.