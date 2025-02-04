Cooper Kupp is on the trading block. The Rams former All-Pro wideout and Super Bowl LVI MVP announced Monday night that Los Angeles will begin efforts to trade him.

Kupp, 31, broke the news via social media. In his post, Kupp shared that, while he doesn't agree with the Rams' decision to trade him, he looks back on his time with the franchise with "so much pride." Kupp also made it clear that he is highly motivated to resume his career elsewhere.

I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there's one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember. I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us. 2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys .. But coming for it all.

A 2017 third-round pick, Kupp became an immediate contributor inside Rams head coach Sean McVay's offense. He helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl in 2018, McVay's second year on the job. In 2021, Kupp had one of the greatest seasons of all-time regardless of position. He won the MVP's "triple crown" after catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season. In the postseason, Kupp again led all receivers in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches. He was named Super Bowl MVP after catching the game-winning score in the Rams' 23-20 win over the Bengals.

Injuries have slowed Kupp down in recent years, however, as he missed a combined 18 games since the Rams won the Super Bowl. Kupp's injuries are surely part of why the Rams are trading him.

Despite his recent injury issues, expect several teams to be interested in trading for Kupp, especially those that could use a sure-handed veteran wideout with playoff experience.