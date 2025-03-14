Cooper Kupp has found his new home in the NFL. The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver has agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports. Kupp is getting a three-year, $45 million deal, according to ESPN.

Kupp, 31, was officially released by the Rams on Wednesday at the start of the new league year, but his departure from Los Angeles was weeks in the making. In early February, Kupp took to social media to announce that the Rams brass informed him that they were going to move on, either via trade or outright release. After being unable to find a trade partner, Kupp was simply let go. His divorce from Los Angeles grew even more apparent/inevitable after the team signed former New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams in free agency.

That release then paved the way for Kupp to hit the open market and ultimately land with the Seahawks, who is in need of receivers after releasing Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf to the Steelers.

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • #10 TAR 100 REC 67 REC YDs 710 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Kupp entered the league as a third-round draft choice of the Rams back in 2017 out of Eastern Washington. Throughout his tenure with L.A., he developed into one of the more prolific pass catchers in the league when healthy. The peak of Kupp's powers came in 2021 when he earned first-team All-Pro honors after a regular season where he won the triple crown, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and receiving touchdowns (16).

Even better, Kupp was a key cog in the Rams championship run that season as they won Super Bowl LVI and the wideout won Super Bowl MVP honors.

While Kupp isn't playing to that level as he enters the back-nine of his career, he's certainly still a force to be noticed by an opposing secondary. Last season, he caught 67 balls for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games played.

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents, Cooper Kupp, Amari Cooper among best available Cody Benjamin

For his career, Kupp has totaled 634 catches, 7,776 receiving yards, and 57 touchdowns in 104 regular season games played.