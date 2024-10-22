The NFL is rocketing toward the Nov. 5 trade deadline, and already, there are a number of high-profile trades that have come down across the league. Specifically, there's been notable movement at the wide receiver position, with the likes of Davante Adams and Amari Cooper both being dealt to new clubs. Could Cooper Kupp soon enter this game of musical chairs?

NFL Media reported over the weekend that teams have begun calling the Los Angeles Rams about the availability of Kupp leading up to the deadline. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, The Athletic reported that the Rams have now made calls to prospective trade partners for a deal involving Kupp and even indicated a willingness to take on some of his 2024 salary. This latest report also notes that Los Angeles is seeking a second-round pick in return for Kupp.

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • #10 TAR 27 REC 18 REC YDs 147 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The financial component of a Kupp trade would be a key hurdle. This season, he has a base salary of $15 million and a salary cap charge of $29.7 million. Meanwhile, he has a $7.5 million roster bonus, where $5 million is fully guaranteed. Kupp, who is signed through 2026, is also due roughly $20 million in each of the remaining years of his deal.

While it may take some financial maneuvering for a team to land Kupp, he is a sensational talent when healthy. The 31-year-old is a former Super Bowl MVP and former Offensive Player of the Year when he tallied the receiving triple crown in 2021. This season, Kupp has been sidelined as of late due to a high ankle sprain but is slated to make his return in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, which would provide plenty of time to showcase his ability to prospective trade partners.

If the Rams did decide to trade Kupp, here are some logical destinations for the star pass catcher.

The Chiefs have been hit hard by injuries at the wide receiver position this season, losing both Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice for the year. While that hasn't kept the defending champions from jumping out to a 6-0 record through the first seven weeks, it's clear watching the offense that it needs another go-to option for Patrick Mahomes, particularly as things ramp up down the stretch and into the playoffs. Kupp has already shown an ability to rise up and play at an elite level in those high-pressure playoff moments, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him and Mahomes strike up a quick rapport if he ends up walking into Arrowhead Stadium.

Of course, this would require some cap gymnastics as Spotrac has the Chiefs with roughly $3.64 million in available cap space at the moment, which ranks 27th in the NFL.

One perk here would be that Kupp doesn't need to worry about moving. While it could sting to trade their former Super Bowl MVP to their SoFi Stadium roommate, the Chargers do make sense for Kupp. The club is in the hunt in the AFC wild-card race but does have a clear need for a top wideout for Justin Herbert. This season, the Chargers rank 24th in the NFL in passing yards per game (183.7). Some of that has to do with Jim Harbaugh's affinity for a ground-and-pound style offense, but the passing game would certainly see an uptick with Kupp in the fold.

The Steelers have been one of the surprise teams in the AFC this season, as they've won five of their first seven games and are tied record-wise with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division. Pittsburgh has been searching for a wide receiver to add to its room for months, dating to a failed pursuit of both Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams. Given that they have yet to land a pass catcher, one would think they are still in that market. As the Steelers have shifted the offense to Russell Wilson at quarterback, they are expected to pass quite a bit more, which only increases the need for additional receivers like Kupp to pair with George Pickens.