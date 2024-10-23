Three years ago, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp made history while delivering the Rams' first Super Bowl win as a Los Angeles-based team. Now, Kupp is embroiled in trade rumors with the Nov. 5 deadline looming.

While rumors like this can be unsettling, Kupp is keeping an even-keeled approach to the situation.

"I'm aware of it, but at the end of the day, I mean, I'm going to be where my feet are," Kupp said this week, via ESPN. "That's all I know. I have a job to do here. And I take a lot of pride in giving everything I can for the guys in this building and being able to step on the field knowing that I prepared the best that I can. And for seven and a half years I've been an L.A. Ram and I've taken that approach every single day.

"And whatever happens outside of that, I've got to control what I can control. And right now that means being the best L.A. Ram that I can be."

The Rams have reportedly called teams to gauge interest in a possible trade for Kupp. Stafford also weighed in on the situation ahead of the team's "Thursday Night Football" clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

"I'm a fan of the league, so you hear those things," Stafford said, via Pro Football Talk. "To be honest, we are pro athletes. We are professional football players. We've dealt with this kind of stuff before and we understand it comes with the territory. [We] don't put much into it because that's a disservice to what we've got going on here.

"We've a short week and a really good opponent to try to prepare for. That's our full focus. I know that's where [Kupp] stays, too. [I] don't worry too much about that stuff."

As Stafford mentioned, the Rams have a big game Thursday against the Vikings, who are surely looking to get back on track after suffering their first loss of the year against the Detroit Lions. The Rams, despite suffering an inordinate amount of injuries during the season's first month, would only be a game out of first place in the NFC West should they upset Minnesota.

Speaking of Thursday night, the Rams are expecting to have Kupp for the first time since he injured his ankle in Week 2. Los Angeles has also opened the 21-day practice window for fellow wideout Puka Nacua, who hasn't played since injuring his knee in Week 1.

Should the Rams win, one would think the prospect of them trading away Kupp would go down. But if they lose, they may feel compelled to make moves before the trade deadline that could be better for the long-term future of the franchise.