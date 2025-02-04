It appears Cooper Kupp will be playing for a new team in 2025, as the former All-Pro pass-catcher announced on social media Monday night that the Los Angeles Rams are looking to trade him. Kupp made it clear in a statement that he does not agree with this decision, and that he took pride in playing for the city of Los Angeles.

While Kupp won the NFL's triple crown in 2021, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns on the way to a Super Bowl victory, he does have some things working against him when it comes to a potential trade. Not only is he set to turn 32 years old in June, but Kupp is under contract for two more years, and is currently slated to count $29.7 million against the cap in 2025 and $27.3 million against the cap in 2026, according to Spotrac.

One has to imagine that Kupp will renegotiate his contract, or the Rams could even take on some money in order to move him. On Tuesday, NFL Media reported that Los Angeles is "willing to eat some of the money," potentially Kupp's $7.5 million roster bonus -- $5 million of which is fully guaranteed.

Don't expect the trade market for Kupp to be super active right off the bat. If there is going to be a bidding war for his services, it will likely include late Day 2 and Day 3 picks. What would it take to acquire Kupp? Below, we will break down three hypothetical trades with three landing spots that make sense.

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • #10 TAR 100 REC 67 REC YDs 710 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Steelers receive : Kupp, 2025 sixth-round pick

: Kupp, 2025 sixth-round pick Rams receive: 2025 third-round pick

The Steelers have been in the market for a wide receiver for some time now. Maybe Kupp isn't Brandon Aiyuk, but he is a playmaker who would add something to this offense -- and this offense needs a makeover. Pittsburgh makes the decision to part ways with a third-round pick since Los Angeles agrees to send a sixth-rounder back while taking on a chunk of Kupp's salary. The salary L.A. has to eat to move on from Kupp is something that may make or break potential deals.

Broncos receive : Kupp

: Kupp Rams receive: 2025 fourth-round pick

The Broncos are another playoff team that needs to upgrade at receiver. Courtland Sutton was the lone Bronco that finished inside the top 80 of receiving yards in 2024, and he still suffered from a nasty case of the drops as well. Bo Nix needs a reliable slot weapon who can find different ways to get open, and Kupp can be that player in Sean Payton's scheme.

Patriots receive : Kupp, 2025 sixth-round pick (swap)

: Kupp, 2025 sixth-round pick (swap) Rams receive: 2025 fifth-round pick, 2025 sixth-round pick (swap)

If you're looking at this price and thinking it's an unbelievable steal for Washington, keep in mind the Commanders will be taking on more cap than the Steelers or Broncos in their hypothetical trades. The Commanders are projected to have the third-most cap space in the NFL this season, and they will take on a bit more money for a former Super Bowl MVP if it costs just a fifth-round pick.

Terry McLaurin had a great year with 1,096 yards receiving and a career-high 13 touchdowns, but he was the only consistent receiver Washington had. Similar to Denver's case, boosting the weaponry around its second-year signal-caller would be wise. General manager Adam Peters has already shown he's not afraid to trade some draft capital for older players. Depending on the price (and money), Washington could be involved in the Kupp sweepstakes.