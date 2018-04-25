Cop allegedly accuses Redskins receiver of being a gang member during traffic stop

The Virginia State Police are investigating an incident involving Paul Richardson and a cop

Redskins receiver Paul Richardson apparently got a rough welcome to the east coast on Tuesday after he was involved in a traffic stop where a police officer allegedly accused him of being a gang member.  

In two tweets that have since been deleted, Richardson says he was in a toll lane when he got pulled over while driving a Mercedes SUV. 

"Before asking my name [the cop] asked me if I was in a gang, then minutes later told me he thought I was a [drug] dealer" Richardson wrote. "What a welcome to the east coast. Finished up with asking me how much car cost me."

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll be the most informed fan at your NFL Draft party. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

The cop stopped Richardson for for failing to have the vehicle properly registered, but the Redskins receiver isn't buying that explanation. 

"I've had this car 2 weeks and this amazing officer gave me a ticket for only having temporary registration. Mind you I have up to 2 months in Va before needing to register it AGAIN in Virginia," Richardson wrote. 

According to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne N. Geller, the incident is now being investigated. 

"While no formal complaint has been filed, the Department is reviewing the matter, to include the trooper's in-car camera footage of the traffic stop, to determine if the traffic stop was handled in accordance with state police policy," Geller told ESPN.com. 

After deleting the two tweets about the incident, Richardson explained why he decided to do that.  

The 26-year-old receiver is heading into his first season with the Redskins. After being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by Seattle, Richardson spent four seasons with the Seahawks, before signing a five-year, $40 million deal with the Redskins in March. 

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES