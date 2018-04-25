Cop allegedly accuses Redskins receiver of being a gang member during traffic stop

Redskins receiver Paul Richardson apparently got a rough welcome to the east coast on Tuesday after he was involved in a traffic stop where a police officer allegedly accused him of being a gang member.

In two tweets that have since been deleted, Richardson says he was in a toll lane when he got pulled over while driving a Mercedes SUV.

"Before asking my name [the cop] asked me if I was in a gang, then minutes later told me he thought I was a [drug] dealer" Richardson wrote. "What a welcome to the east coast. Finished up with asking me how much car cost me."

The cop stopped Richardson for for failing to have the vehicle properly registered, but the Redskins receiver isn't buying that explanation.

"I've had this car 2 weeks and this amazing officer gave me a ticket for only having temporary registration. Mind you I have up to 2 months in Va before needing to register it AGAIN in Virginia," Richardson wrote.

VA State Police tell @usatodaysports that they’re investigating claims made by Redskins WR Paul Richardson after car stop on Tuesday. https://t.co/ghhN7G0JyA — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 24, 2018

According to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne N. Geller, the incident is now being investigated.

"While no formal complaint has been filed, the Department is reviewing the matter, to include the trooper's in-car camera footage of the traffic stop, to determine if the traffic stop was handled in accordance with state police policy," Geller told ESPN.com.

After deleting the two tweets about the incident, Richardson explained why he decided to do that.

It’s true, but tweeting about it wasn’t the right way to deal. — Paul Richardson Jr (@prichiejr) April 24, 2018

The 26-year-old receiver is heading into his first season with the Redskins. After being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by Seattle, Richardson spent four seasons with the Seahawks, before signing a five-year, $40 million deal with the Redskins in March.