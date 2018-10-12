Corey Clement told Howie Roseman the Eagles don't need to trade for a running back

Even before Jay Ajayi went down for the season with a torn ACL, there were rumors about the Philadelphia Eagles potentially being in the market for a running back. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported several times on the Eagles' interest in Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, for example. When Ajayi went down last week, rumors went into overdrive, and in addition to Bell, the Eagles were reported to be interested in current Bills running back -- and former Eagles star -- LeSean McCoy.

Those rumors didn't sit well with the current running back tandem in Philadelphia. In the absence of Ajayi and scat-back Darren Sproles, the work will fall to the duo of Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood. Clement played a role in last year's Super Bowl victory over the Patriots, and thus far has been the lead half of the timeshare with Smallwood when Ajayi has been out.

Prior to Thursday night's game against the Giants, in which Clement rushed 11 times for 43 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 26 yards, Clement told Eagles general manager Howie Roseman that he didn't need to worry about making a trade for a new back that could help the team over the rest of the season.

"This game was definitely a test for us, to see do we need to get somebody," Clement said postgame, per the Philadelphia Daily News. "I talked to Howie before the game -- you have to have confidence in our room ... We don't need to look on the outside, we know what we have on our team ... I definitely told him that. He said, 'Make me believe that we don't need a back.'"

Smallwood, who carried 18 times for 51 yards, wasn't quite so forward with his words; but he did feel like he and Clement showed they could handle things out of the backfield. "It felt good out there, taking on that load. I felt like me and Corey stepped up to the plate," Smallwood said. "We were able to go in and just do our jobs, that's all we were worried about. We didn't try to do too much ... We did our job today and we came out with the win."

The Eagles have games left against the Panthers and Jaguars before the trade deadline, so Clement and Smallwood may have another opportunity or two to prove that Roseman doesn't need to bring in anybody to supplant them. Those are two tough matchups, so if they can make it clear to Roseman that they've got things covered, that would be quite impressive.