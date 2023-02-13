Andy Reid's affinity for cheeseburgers became a well known fact during the Chiefs' 2019 Super Bowl run. Following his second Super Bowl win, it has come out that Reid is a big fan of corn dogs, too.

Following his team's win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Reid revealed that Kadarius Toney's go-ahead touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter was named after the carnival treat.

"Corn dog," Reid said of the play's name, via Pro Football Talk's Peter King.

The play "corn dog" is now part of Super Bowl lore. Fittingly, the Chiefs have had a notable play name in each of their three Super Bowl wins. Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram famously called "65 toss power trap" in Super Bowl IV. The play resulted in Mike Garrett's short touchdown run that helped the Chiefs win the last game before the AFL-NFL merger.

In Super Bowl LIV, It was the sting of a wasp that finally awoke the Chiefs' beastly offense. Trailing the 49ers 20-10 with 7:13 left, Patrick Mahomes asked his offensive coordinator a question. The question was posed as officials were reviewing a pass completion from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill.

"We have time to run wasp?" Mahomes asked offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy signed off on Mahomes' idea, despite the officials overturning Mahomes' pass to Hill. Mahomes would run his proposed play with the Chiefs facing a third-and-15 on their own 35-yard-line.

"It's such a long-developing play," Mahomes said. "With that pass rush, we were going to have to have great protection."

Though he was hit on the play, Mahomes had just enough time to get the ball to Hill, who separated himself from the 49ers' defense before hauling in the pass. The 44-yard completion set up Mahomes' one-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. After a stand by the Chiefs' defense, a 38-yard completion from Mahomes to Sammy Watkins set up Mahomes' five-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams.

Bieniemy offered a simply yet fitting response when asked about origin of the name of the play that helped the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl.

"Well," said Bieniemy, "we like to eat."