Coronavirus: Broncos star Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, per his agent

Von Miller, the Broncos' perennial Pro Bowl pass rusher, has a confirmed case of the coronavirus, his agent has told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Miller, who plans to speak to the media on Friday, is reportedly resting at home and is in "good spirits." The Broncos are aware of Miller's current situation.

The news regarding Miller comes a day after it was announced that Rams center Brian Allen has tested positive for COVID-19. Allen, the first known NFL players that have confirmed cases of COVID-19, initially contracted the virus about three weeks ago, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. Allen, who is currently on the road to recovery, has reportedly dealt with periodic sore throats, fatigue, headaches and stiffness.

Tony Boselli, a three-time All-Pro lineman with the Jaguars from 1995-01, tested positive for COVID-19 last month. He spent five days in the hospital that included time in the ICU. Boselli has since recovered and is in quarantine with his family.

The 31-year-old Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. He took home Super Bowl MVP honors after recording six tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in Denver's victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the NFL canceling all in-person offseason workouts until further notice. The NFL's draft, instead of taking place in Las Vegas (as originally scheduled), will be conducted virtually. Despite the change, the draft is still slated to start next Thursday night. As far as the 2020 season is concerned, there are no current plans about delaying the start of the regular season, although that is certainly subject to change.

We'll have more information regarding Miller as more news becomes available.