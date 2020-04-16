Coronavirus: Ravens' Orlando Brown opens up on anxieties from pandemic; 'I am a little scared'
Brown talks about the pandemic and is honest about the situation
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the United States, Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown is certainly a prisoner of the moment. The fear of the unknown is a concern for Brown, as the rest of the country can relate when it comes to COVID-19.
"I am a little scared," Brown said on a conference call, via Childs Waker of the Baltimore Sun. "It's a serious situation. You can only control what you can control."
Coronavirus has impacted the NFL world over the past 24 hours, as Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller have each tested positive for COVID-19. The Rams revealed Allen is "feeling good, is healthy, and on the road to recovery" while Miller told Mike Klis of 9News in Denver he's "in good spirits and not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that."
Despite the social distancing guidelines being in place for a month, the coronavirus is still new to the United States. Sports are on a temporarily pause even though the NFL has gone forward with free agency and the draft. The league is still scheduled to start on time with the kickoff game slated for September 10, but that could be delayed if training camp can not start in late July.
Right now the league will have a virtual offseason program that can start as soon as April 20 (for teams with new head coaches) and April 27 for the remainder of the teams. No on-field work will be allowed for any team unless and until all 32 club facilities are permitted by state, local, and federal government regulations to re-open. If any of the 32 facilities have to be closed, then all 32 will remain closed.
That's the current situation the NFL is facing. Brown appears confident the NFL is looking out for the best interest of its employees at this time.
"I don't think the NFL and the Ravens organization are going to put us in a bad position," Brown said. "If things aren't ready, they're not ready. I don't think it's going to be forced. I don't think you can force it.
"With this disease being so deadly and so many people losing their lives, from all ages and races, it's something that I don't think it's going to be taken lightly."
