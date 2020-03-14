Coronavirus update: Pro Football Hall of Fame to temporarily close public museum

The NFL has already been affected by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (get the latest at CBS News), prohibiting pre-draft visits by college prospects, mulling changes to April's 2020 draft and watching as teams restrict staff travel.

Now, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has taken its own steps to ensure public safety in light of increased calls by medical experts for social distancing. The Hall of Fame announced Saturday that it will close its public museum from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, as a health precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The health and safety of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's visitors, as well as staff and volunteers, is a top priority," the Hall of Fame said in a statement, noting that it "will continue to closely monitor the situation and maintain ongoing communication with state and local health officials."

The Hall of Fame previously announced that its first annual "Hall of Fame Fan Fest," scheduled for March 21-22, would be indefinitely postponed after "a statewide recommendation and advice from state and local health care officials to limit large gatherings."

As of now, there are no plans for any change or delay in the enshrinement of the NFL's 2020 Hall of Fame inductees. Located in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame is set to host formal ceremonies during the annual Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls from Aug. 6-9 and the Centennial Celebration in Canton on Sept. 16-19, per NFL.com.