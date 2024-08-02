Two years after taking his most recent NFL snap, Jarvis Landry is still angling for another opportunity. The veteran wide receiver attended the New York Jets' training camp on a tryout basis Thursday, according to NBC Sports, marking the former Pro Bowler's second attempt at finding NFL work this offseason.

Landry, 31, previously tried out for the Jacksonville Jaguars during their rookie minicamp this spring, but did not receive a contract offer. There's no current indication the Jets will look to officially add Landry, either, as New York on Friday signed two other wide receivers, including former UFL player Isaiah Winstead.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection from 2015-2019, Landry was once considered one of the NFL's top possession receivers, leading the league in catches (112) in 2017. A second-round draft pick out of LSU, he spent the first four seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins, twice topping 1,100 receiving yards as a full-time starter. Traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Landry remained a high-volume target even after reuniting with former college teammate Odell Beckham Jr., approaching 1,200 yards in 2019.

Slowed by injuries starting in 2020, Landry most recently appeared as a backup for the New Orleans Saints in 2022, logging 25 catches for 272 yards in nine games.