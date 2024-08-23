On Sunday, Jahan Dotson was the primary target on a short completion thrown by Jayden Daniels during the Washington Commanders' second preseason game. Four days later, Dotson was jettisoned out of Washington after he was dealt to the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Initially, the transaction seemed as simple as the Commanders getting some future drafts picks in exchange for a former first round pick that apparently did not do enough to impress the team's new coaching staff. But the trade could also be the first domino to fall in a possible trade involving Brandon Aiyuk.

Included in the Dotson trade was a future third-round pick that the Commanders could use in a possible trade involving Aiyuk, the 49ers' receiver who continues to hold out amid a ongoing contract dispute. As it currently stands, the 49ers are still trying to come to terms with Aiyuk, with the Steelers' best trade proposal reportedly on deck. However, the drama is not over.

According to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, Aiyuk ending up in Washington is still a possibility.

"My updated information is that everything is still on the table, including all the trades you've heard about... That Steelers scenario... I wouldn't rule out Washington," Silver said on KNBR.

The Commanders and Aiyuk have been linked together ever since Aiyuk said that Washington and Pittsburgh are the two teams he would prefer to play for if the 49ers traded him. Aiyuk would like to reconnect with Daniels, his former college teammate at Arizona State.

Washington is in position to make a move for Aiyuk if the 49ers are willing to make something happen. They have over $37 million in cap space and have at least one player the 49ers would probably want in exchange for Aiyuk. That player is four-year wideout Dyami Brown, who caught a 42-yard pass from Daniels in Washington's preseason opener.

In a perfect world, the Commanders wouldn't have to part ways with Brown or anyone else in this scenario (rookie Luke McCaffrey -- the younger brother of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey -- could also be an option here). But it's clear that the 49ers want a player that can somewhat fill Aiyuk's shoes, and Brown fits the bill. Losing Brown isn't ideal, but return could be a starting offense that includes both Aiyuk and fellow wideout Terry McLaurin.

The Commanders are serious about winning now. The team showed that during free agency and during April's draft when they selected Daniels and several other players that are expected to contribute right away. Given their current mindset, it's more than fair to wonder if the trade of Dotson was a step towards making Aiyuk's arrival in Washington a reality. If nothing else, the Commanders have put themselves in a better position to possibly acquire him.