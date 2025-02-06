Cooper Kupp is on the trading block, and Kelly Stafford isn't happy about it. The wife of Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't hiding her feelings about the team seeking to trade Kupp, a Super Bowl MVP who has been integral to Matthew Stafford's success during his time in Los Angeles.

"My husband wants to win. He's not trying to put a team in a bad situation," she said on her "The Morning After" podcast. "I will say the trading away of Cooper ... I'm confused, because we were one play away from going to the NFC Championship, and I think if we go, win win."

Kupp sent shockwaves through the NFL when he announced on social media Monday night that the Rams were indeed shopping his services. The former All-Pro said in the post that he did not agree with the team's decision to trade him.

"2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career," Kupp said in his post. "Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come."

Cooper Kupp trade scenarios: Landing spots and what it could cost to acquire Rams WR Jordan Dajani

While Kupp is set to leave Los Angeles, Stafford's future with the Rams is also in question. Kelly Stafford addressed the recent trade rumors surrounding her husband, who has two years left on his current contract.

"Right now, if the Rams decided that they wanted to trade him, or Matthew decided he didn't want to play for the Rams, I'm good," she said, via Bleacher Report. "I would move my family. Yeah, that might be tough. First month, hard. After that, turns out, I like my kids to learn how to be resilient."

"The ball's really not in our court in that. But I value being respected and wanted over convenience. So it would be very convenient to stay. Very easy. But if someone doesn't feel valued, then I'm like, let's hit the road. Let's go on an adventure."

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 65.8 YDs 3762 TD 20 INT 8 YD/Att 7.28 View Profile

Stafford has already been traded once before. In 2021, he was part of a trade that also included quarterback Jared Goff, as the two players swapped teams. While Goff has enjoyed success in Detroit, Stafford has as well in Los Angeles. He won a Super Bowl during his first year with the Rams and has helped lead Los Angeles to the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

Stafford, who plans to resume his career in 2025, also discussed the Rams' decision to part with Kupp during an interview with CBS Sports.

"It's tough. I've been around long enough to know that anything is possible, but Cooper has been a pillar of the organization and this community for a long time," Stafford said. "The guy is as good as it gets when it comes to making plays on the grass, but he's probably even better in our locker room, in the meeting rooms and obviously as a family man. Just lucky to get to spend the time that I got to spend with him.

"Probably spent more time with Cooper Kupp than any other teammate I've ever had as far as in the building, talking football and being able football. I'll miss him and not being on the same team."