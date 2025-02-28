For whatever reason, it appeared to be a foregone conclusion that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Najee Harris would go their separate ways after the 2024 season. While Harris could indeed depart via free agency, there is still a chance that the former Pro Bowl running back will remain in Pittsburgh, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Post-Gazette has reported that the Steelers met with Harris' representation during the NFL Scouting Combine. The Gazette had recently reported that the Steelers would likely offer Harris a two- or three-year deal prior to the start of free agency that would pay him between $7 million to $10 million annually.

Pittsburgh declined Harris' fifth-year option last spring, which is probably the biggest reason why Harris' departure after the 2024 season seemed inevitable. It appears, however, that the Steelers will at least make Harris an offer before the start of free agency. It'll be up to Harris as to whether or not he will sign an extension or test the market.

It's easy to see why the Steelers would want to re-sign Harris, the first running back selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. While he doesn't rip off too many long runs, Harris' durability is unmatched when compared to this era's other running backs. Harris has never missed a game during his four-year career, which played a significant role in him becoming the first running back since Chris Johnson (from 2008-11) to run for over 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons.

"Najee has had an awesome four years here," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said of Harris last month. "Rest assured, we've had a good experience with him, and obviously the ridiculous consistency in his performance in terms of producing four straight 1,000-yard seasons speaks for itself."

Steelers president Art Rooney II has also addressed Harris' future while alluding to the fact that the Steelers may try to re-sign him.

"Look, Najee is a good player, and we'll evaluate whether we can bring him back," Rooney said. "He's going to have choices, too. It's a position that I think is important to us. Obviously, it's important to some other teams that have had success this year. So maybe it's not as devalued as some might have thought."

Regardless of what Harris does, the Steelers are expected to tender Jaylen Warren, who has carved out a role in Pittsburgh's offense over the last three years after going undrafted back in 2022. Warren has averaged 836 all-purpose yards per season in Pittsburgh while averaging a solid 4.8 yards per carry.