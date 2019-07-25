Could Redskins be in contention for the No. 1 pick in 2020? Here's why things could get ugly

The Washington Redskins cut ties with a longtime captain and starter right before the start of training camp this week, releasing Mason Foster after years of public feuds between the team's 2018 leading tackler and the franchise, as well as its fans.

The news served as a solid reminder to some of CBS Sports' NFL experts on Thursday's "Pick Six" podcast: Washington may very well be one of the worst teams of 2019.

Foster alone, of course, wasn't going to make the NFC East contenders, well, contenders. But his ugly departure was not the first controversy of the team's offseason, with CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reporting earlier this year that franchise left tackle Trent Williams would boycott training camp -- and possibly part of the season -- in protest of management. Then there's the fact Washington might be rolling with a rookie at quarterback and, as Ryan Wilson and Will Brinson noted, lots of other issues.

"That offensive line's in trouble without Trent Williams," Wilson said. "We don't know who's going to be catching passes. Josh Doctson's never played like a first-round pick. You've got Kelvin Harmon there, but he's a sixth-round pick -- we still don't know why. Jordan Reed can't stay healthy."

Washington, quite simply, is a "disaster," Brinson said, wondering aloud whether the club could be in line for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft.

"They're trending to be one of my favorite bets for over/under," he added. "They're at 6.5 wins. That's way too high. They're not winning seven games."

The guys also discuss training camp battles for all four NFC North teams, including who Aaron Rodgers' No. 2 target will be, and break down all the latest NFL news. Listen to the full episode, and subscribe on Stitcher, Spotify and iTunes.