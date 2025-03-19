Aaron Rodgers isn't the only hot-button topic currently surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the Steelers continue to wait for the legendary quarterback to make up his mind, there have been some rumblings regarding the future of Pittsburgh wideout George Pickens following the team's recent trade for two-time Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf.

Pickens essentially threw gasoline on the proverbial fire when he recently posted a photo on social media of him standing alongside Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner.

When the Steelers traded for Metcalf, the thought was that the Steelers want to see how Pickens' game would elevate with another top-tier wideout playing opposite him. That is likely still the plan for the Steelers, but it's safe to assume that Pittsburgh would at least explore trading Pickens if a team reached out and made it an offer that made sense. Pickens is entering the last year of his rookie contract, and it's unlikely the Steelers will bring him back after signing Metcalf to a five-year, $150 million deal.

If the Steelers do consider trading Pickens, they would probably want a player who can replace him in the starting lineup as part of the transaction. Pittsburgh is trying to snap its eight-year drought without a playoff win and need proven assets at the skill positions in order to possibly do that.

Several NFL teams would want Pickens, a 2022 second-round pick who ranked second in the NFL in average yards per catch in 2023. Here's a look at five possible options if Pittsburgh elects to trade Pickens this offseason.

DK Metcalf trade grades: Steelers boost offense with bold acquisition of Seahawks' two-time Pro Bowl wideout Bryan DeArdo

Raiders

Pickens' recent social media post made the Raiders' inclusion on this list inevitable. But even if Pickens' didn't post that picture of he and Brady, the Raiders make sense as a possible trade partner given their current receiver situation.

Las Vegas desperately needs a receiver and would likely trade as high as a second-round pick to acquire one of Pickens' stature. The Raiders, however, don't have any receivers the Steelers would likely want sans veteran Jakobi Meyers, who recorded a career-high 1,087 receiving yards in 2024. Unless Las Vegas would be willing to deal Myers, this trade would likely revolve more around draft capital.

Denver is intriguing as it has two possible trade candidates in Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims. Sutton, a seven-year veteran who caught 81 passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns last season, is entering the final year of his current contract. Mims, a 2023 second-round pick, caught six touchdown passes last year and was named to the Pro Bowl as a returner the past two seasons.

Based on his talent and contract situation, it's more than possible that Denver may be willing to part with Sutton in exchange for Pickens, whose big-play potential could help Bo Nix take the next step following a highly successful rookie season. In return, the Steelers would get a productive veteran wideout (Sutton) to pair with Metcalf. It's also conceivable to assume that the Steelers would have a better shot at signing Sutton to a new deal than Pickens. Sutton, 29, has already signed one big contract, whereas Pickens is surely eyeing his first big deal next offseason.

San Francisco would make sense on several fronts. With Pickens in tow, the 49ers would have flexibility when it comes to Brandon Aiyuk, the formerly disgruntled wideout who suffered a season-ending injury last year following a lengthy and nasty holdout. Aiyuk ultimately got his new contract, but it didn't come without some collateral damage. The 49ers could have Aiyuk and Pickens for at least one season before possibly moving Aiyuk.

Pittsburgh wouldn't want to take on Aiyuk's salary, so this trade would likely be about acquiring a high draft pick unless the 49ers would be willing to deal Jauan Jennings, a 2020 seventh-round pick who set career highs last year with 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns. Pittsburgh would still need some sort of additional competition in this scenario.

Indianapolis has a solid receiving corps but might be interested in trading for a top-tier wideout who can help Anthony Richardson reach his potential. The Colts have two possible trade candidates in Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. Pittman is going into the second year of a three-year, $70 million deal. Pierce, who led the NFL in average yards per catch last year, is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Pierce is younger, but the better option here in a possible trade would likely be Pittman, a more proven player who has two years remaining on a very affordable contract.

Arizona needs to bolster its receiving corps if it's going to contend for a playoff spot in 2025. A proven wideout would also help open things up for Marvin Harrison Jr. following his good but not great rookie season. Pickens would fit the bill, although it would likely cost Arizona a second-round pick since veteran Zay Jones is likely the only wideout Pittsburgh would be interested in.

This trade would probably end up helping Arizona more than Pittsburgh. With Pickens, the Cardinals would have a pretty impressive list of skill players that also includes Harrison, quarterback Kyler Murray, tight end Trey McBride and former Steelers Pro Bowl running back James Conner.