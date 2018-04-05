Could the Seahawks trade Russell Wilson? Rumors pop up about a possible post-2018 split

The Seattle Seahawks are clearly embarking on some kind of structural change within their organization. Retooling, rebooting, reassessing, whatever you want to call it, just avoid rebuilding. The Legion of Boom is no more, its parts mostly distributed amid the kind of veteran fire sale no NFL organization can avoid over time.

Richard Sherman has left for the Bay and the Seahawks' biggest rival. Michael Bennett was traded to the Eagles. Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril are not in the Seahawks' plans. Nothing is guaranteed in Seattle, with questions remaining about Earl Thomas and a possible trade. Even Russell Wilson, the theoretical building block for the Seahawks moving forward, does not have his future guaranteed.

Wilson's contract is up soon, somehow, but the two sides, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, have not been engaging in any real talks about a new deal.

And according to a report from Jim Trotter of NFL Media, there was some recent concern from Wilson's camp about seeing Seahawks GM John Schneider at Josh Allen's Wyoming pro day. That concern, along with the Seahawks' current approach to churning the roster, coupled with Wilson's contract status, could potentially equate to Seattle and Wilson parting ways at some point in the next few years, according to Trotter.

More specifically, it sounded like Trotter believes Wilson's camp could try to "push the button" for a trade if 2018 goes poorly in Seattle.

"This is interesting because ... when John Schneider went and watched Josh Allen's pro day, Russell Wilson's camp reached out and said, 'Is there anything we need to know here? With all these changes going on, does this mean anything for Russell?'" Trotter explained on NFL Network's "Up to the Minute" on Wednesday. "And I'm told the Seahawks have no plans to move Russell Wilson this year, but if things don't go well this year, Russell Wilson's in the final year of his contract next year.

"Perhaps then he says, maybe this isn't a good fit, if this is a rebuilding situation here, and maybe he tries to push the button to move on after that."

Trotter also added an interesting nugget, that there's a less-popular team in Los Angeles, potentially in need of an infusion both of talent and PR at the quarterback position in a few years, should its current PR bolt for the perhaps-slightly-burnt green pastures of retirement and raising eight children.

"And we know the one team that may be looking for a quarterback in a couple of years, two to three years, the Los Angeles Chargers, when Philip Rivers is done," Trotter continued.

It's wild to throw out a concept like "Russell Wilson might want to be traded" in a vacuum, but consider the circumstances surrounding the Seahawks quarterback and it's not unfathomable. As La Canfora pointed out in his column on Wilson's contract, Wilson wants to play football for a long time. Good luck with that behind the Seahawks' offensive line as recently constructed.

Certainly, Wilson has to be doing some internal calculus about the state of the roster around him, about watching Sherman walk after suffering a significant injury and doing nothing but win to this point in his pro career. Given how often he is running for his life on Sundays, and given his stated desire to play football for as long as Brady has, could Wilson now be contemplating his football mortality with the offensive line still a significant concern? It would only be human.

Read: Wilson doesn't want to spend the early part of his 30s -- Wilson will turn 30 during the upcoming NFL season -- being chased around with no protection in front of him and battling injuries.

The Seahawks are probably considered the second- or third-best team in the NFC West right now. The Rams are the clear-cut favorite and most people might nod to the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo next, based on their offseason and how they finished last year. If you buy into Sam Bradford staying healthy for 16 games, you could make a case the Seahawks might finish last in the division.

No question that doubt is going to fuel how the Seahawks approach 2018: Pete Carroll is keenly aware of how the media, fans and general football populace are looking at the division. Being the underdog is a new thing for Seattle, at least since the first year or so that Carroll arrived.

A surprisingly impressive 2018 season and a big year from Russell would likely lead to contract negotiations and the franchise quarterback sticking around. But if Wilson suffers through a miserable season and the Seahawks start to feel like they really need to reboot and decide to invest heavily in their defense again while trying to build out a roster predicated on having a cheap quarterback ... anything is possible.

The offseason is a time for wild speculation. But Wilson is a franchise quarterback on a potentially rebuilding team with just two years left on his contract at a time in the NFL when teams are maximizing windows with cheap quarterbacks on rookie contracts and completely unafraid to make trades no one saw coming.