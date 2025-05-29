While he is open to it, future Hall of Famer Von Miller is realistic when it comes to a possible reunion with the Denver Broncos in 2025.

Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler with the Broncos and the MVP of their most recent Super Bowl win, said that he hasn't heard from his former team since he was released by the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason. The free agent added that a return to Denver in 2025 "really doesn't make sense" given what the team currently has -- namely, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper.

"And the guys underneath them come in and produce sacks, too," Miller said before he injected some humor. "And they play special teams. I'm not playing special teams. I'm 36 years old, I can say that I probably won't be doing that. This year, probably not. But the year after that, next year, we'll see what happens."

Miller, who smiled while alluding to his age and the virtual certainty that his days as a special teamer are over, is set on playing one more season somewhere. Regarding his former team, Miller wasn't short on praise when it came to the Broncos' roster and their chances to compete this season.

"I was part of that quarterback carousel, and now they've got one in Bo Nix," Miller said. "I've seen him and I've played against him. He's the real deal. Defense is incredible, from Nik Bonitto to Jonathon Cooper. I was in a room with Jonathon Cooper. Always knew that he had the ability to play. They've got guys underneath those guys that can go out there play, too. The outside linebacking room with the Broncos is cool; they've got rushers. ... Zach Allen on the inside is one of the best defensive tackles in the league. They led the league in sacks last year.

"They've got an incredible team. Bo Nix, this will be his second year coming up. I know he expects more, I know Broncos country expects more as well. I know he has more. He's going to keep on growing," Miller continued. "They've got some receivers in that room. ... This Broncos team is really rounding out to be a really good team. Still a very competitive division in the AFC West, but they can compete with those guys. ... I'm excited. I'll always be a fan."

While he likely won't be back in Denver this year, Miller is hoping to contribute somewhere in 2025. Last year, after enduring the worst season of his career to date in 2023, Miller recorded six sacks for Buffalo, a number that is more impressive given that he spent the entire season as a backup.