The Denver Broncos recently signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a four-year, $92 million contract extension. While Sutton will make a lofty $23 million per season, the star wideout revealed that he left some money on the table in order to help the Broncos re-sign some of their other key pieces down the road.

"It wasn't about me," Sutton told the Denver Post. "At the end of the day, yes, we work in a business of compensation. [There's] talent in that locker room, guys that are coming up, that are trying to get their second contract. I was blessed to be able to get my third. They put the work in just the same way as I have. And some of those guys have more accolades than I have when it comes to the NFL side of things … and to be able to sign the deal that we did, it gives us a chance to keep those guys around."

In comparison to some of the top wideouts across the league, Sutton would be outside of the top 15 in terms of average annual salary. Players like Ja'Marr Chase ($40.25 million) and Justin Jefferson ($35 million) pace the market at the wide receiver position.

Sutton's sacrifice could pay dividends for the Broncos with players like linebacker Nik Bonitto, safety P.J. Locke, defensive end Zach Allen, and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach all heading into contract years in 2025. If Denver wants to keep this stingy defense together, Sutton's selflessness could make all the difference.

"The deal that we wound up signing is a great deal, and it was very beneficial to myself," Sutton added. "And it gives us a chance to be able to keep a lot of really good players around on this team and for years to come."

In 2024, Sutton registered career-highs in targets (135) and receptions (81), while tallying 1,081 receiving yards (1,081) and eight touchdowns. It marked just the second time in his seven-year career that Sutton topped the 1,000-yard plateau.

Sutton certainly benefitted from the play of quarterback Bo Nix, who completed 66.3% of his passes and tossed 29 touchdowns as a rookie last season. If Nix's development continues, Sutton could be in line for another massive campaign in 2025.