Courtland Sutton wants a new contract, but he reportedly isn't looking to break the bank. The Denver Broncos' veteran receiver is hoping for a raise that would pay him between $15-16 million per season, according to ESPN (via Sports Illustrated).

It was reported earlier this offseason that Sutton is hoping to receive a new deal before the start of the 2024 season. Sutton, who has two years left on his current contract, is slated to make $13.6 million this season, which is well below his market value. He initially signed a four-year $60.8 million extension in November of 2021, but there is only $2 million remaining from that deal in guaranteed money.

Courtland Sutton DEN • WR • #14 TAR 90 REC 59 REC YDs 772 REC TD 10 FL 3 View Profile

Sutton has been at the center of trade talks all offseason. In fact, the Steelers and Rams reportedly reached out to the Broncos before and during the draft about possibly acquiring Sutton via a trade. The Broncos, however, decided not to deal him at that time, which was in line with a pre-draft report stating Denver's intentions to keep him.

It's easy to see why teams are interested in the 28-year-old Sutton, who has done a lot with a little during his time in Denver. Despite the Broncos' lack of consistency at the quarterback position, Sutton has been a productive player since breaking into the NFL in 2018. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and caught 10 touchdowns last season despite ranking just 56th in the league in targets.

Sutton has continued to produce following a torn ACL injury early in the 2020 season. This season, he's slated to enter the top-10 in career franchise marks for receptions, yards, and touchdown receptions. Unlike many players who are currently ahead of him, Sutton has spent the majority of his career without a Hall of Fame quarterback throwing him the ball.

If Sutton's reported contract hopes are true, that will likely only increase outside interest in acquiring him. At this current point in time, though, Sutton is still a Bronco and will continue to be one unless the team's brass has a change of heart.