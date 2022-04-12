The postseason has alluded the Denver Broncos since the franchise won Super Bowl 50 -- back when Peyton Manning was the quarterback. Denver has missed the playoffs for six consecutive years, not even having a .500 season since 2016.

Expectations have clearly changed since Russell Wilson was traded to Denver, which is expected when a franchise acquires a quarterback who has the most wins through his first 10 seasons (113 combined in regular season and postseason) in NFL history. Courtland Sutton already feels a different vibe in the Broncos locker room since Wilson's arrival.

"I think that you all can feel it, we all can feel it, the juice is just different," Sutton said at Broncos minicamp Tuesday, via The Fan 104.3 FM. "I wasn't around when Peyton (Manning) was here, but from what I'm hearing the juice and the energy is pretty similar. Knowing that we have a guy that has been at the top of that mountain before.

"I think everyone in the building understands the expectations, that standards are being risen."

Sutton is likely the No. 1 wide receiver for the Broncos in 2022, more than a full year recovered from ACL surgery that caused him to miss all but one game in the 2020 season. He finished last season with 58 catches for 776 yards and two touchdowns, leading the wide receivers in receptions and the team in receiving yards.

No longer playing with a brace, those numbers should improve in 2022 -- and the arrival of Wilson will help. One of four quarterbacks with a career passer rating over 100, Wilson's 317 touchdown passes through 10 seasons trails only Peyton Manning (327) for the most in league history (including playoffs). Prior to his finger injury, Wilson led the NFL in yards per attempt (9.6), touchdown-to-interception ratio (10-1), and passer rating (125.3). He completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns to six interceptions for a 103.1 passer rating in 2021 -- his final season with the Seattle Seahawks.

There's a reason for the Broncos to be excited with what Wilson brings to the table.

"There's so much buzz, so much excitement that's coming around our team going into this season," Sutton said. "I'm just excited for that."