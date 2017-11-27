Cousins on report that Redskins are waiting to see if he's worth contract: 'So be it'

The top men within the Redskins' organization still need to see five more games out of Kirk Cousins before deciding if he's their QB of the future, according to Ian Rapoport. The report, which came out on Thanksgiving, said that the Redskins will not place the transition tag on Cousins and instead will use the last five games to see if he's worth a third franchise tag (which would net him $34.5 million) or a long-term deal.

Cousins responded to that report on Friday after the Redskins beat the Giants 20-10, saying that "I didn't see it. I didn't know about it," on 106.7 The Fan.

"You know, I can understand the unique situation that it is, and you're trying to find value in every player at every position," he continued. "If you still need five more games, or five-plus, to make a decision, so be it, but I'd like to think that I've played a lot of football here."

Cousins has played a lot of football with the Redskins, there's no doubt about that. In his career, he has a 65.9 completion percentage, 15,151 yards, 91 touchdowns, 48 interceptions and a QB rating of 95.1. In 2017, which was a "prove-it" year, Cousins has thrown for 3,038 yards (his third straight season over 3,000, and on pace for this third straight over 4,000), 19 touchdowns and six interceptions, in addition to a completion percentage of 66.2 percent.

The overriding sentiment in Cousins' words was "so be it."

"I've been here six years and I think the people in the building have gotten to know me, who I am as a man, who I am as a football player, what I'm about and who I'm gonna be going forward," he said. "And I'd like to think they can make an informed decision regardless. But if they need five more games, so be it, but I understand the need to find value and understand what you're getting.

"I'm gonna do my best," he continued. "It isn't the first time. I've been told, 'Hey. Go prove it. Go show us what you've got.' That's kind of been the theme, so, in that sense, it's welcome territory and we look forward to these five games and seeing what we can do as a team."

For Cousins, every year is a prove-it year, and Dan Snyder is doubling down on that for the quarterback. The Redskins are currently 5-6, and perhaps Cousins' future is being determined by how this season shakes out for the team. Either way, Cousins is on pace for another solid season, and at some point the Redskins will have to pony up the money or move on, because that franchise tag is only getting more expensive as quarterbacks around Cousins net their long-term deals.