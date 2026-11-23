The record has been scratched amid Aaron Rodgers' "Last Dance."

For the first half of the 2026 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed well on their way to making it back to the postseason and giving Rodgers, who is playing in his final season in the NFL, one last kick at the can. The club entered its Week 9 bye at 6-2 on the season and riding a four-game winning streak. Upon their return to action, however, their season has gone sideways.

Pittsburgh has now dropped two straight games, including a 19-16 defeat to the Joe Milton-led Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Whatever the issues that have led to this skid are, the Steelers need to get them corrected in a relatively quick fashion, as it's not hyperbole to say their season is teetering.

The Week 11 loss dropped them to 6-4 on the season and has them falling from the No. 6 seed down to the No. 7 seed. Despite being on the bye, the Cleveland Browns leapt over them thanks to a tiebreaker. After splitting the regular-season series, Cleveland currently possesses the tiebreaker over Pittsburgh due to its superior record within the AFC North (4-3 vs. 3-3).

On top of jockeying for position with the Browns, the Steelers now need to concern themselves with a few AFC teams just outside the current playoff picture. While their season has been turnt upside down following the fractured fibula to Drake Maye, the Patriots (5-5) are a game behind Pittsburgh and own the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to a win back in Week 2.

Speaking of tiebreakers, the Steelers' main competition for a wild card spot could end up being the surging Texans. Houston is 4-6 after Week 11, but has been lurking, especially as C.J. Stroud has been enjoying a career year under center. These two AFC clubs will square off in just a couple of weeks from Pittsburgh in Week 13.

Before then, the Steelers will host the Denver Broncos, while the Houston Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point underdog at home next week, and the Texans are a 6.5-point favorite. If those games go according to the spread, this Week 13 contest sets up Houston with an opportunity to move to 6-6 and gain the head-to-head tiebreaker with a win over the Steelers, who'd tumble down the standings and possibly out of the playoff picture entirely.

Pittsburgh would then finish out the season with games against the Jaguars (road), Ravens (twice), Panthers, and Titans (road). While that's not a gauntlet, no game is guaranteed given the way the Steelers have been playing post-bye.

Right now, Mike McCarthy's club sits at +138 to miss the playoffs. That feels like one of the best bets you can make in the futures market coming out of Week 11.

Game Balls

How Game Balls work: Six are awarded to standout players from the slate of teams that won their contests, and only one player on a team can get a game ball.

Week 11 stats: 8 pressures, 5 QB hits, 4 tackles, 2 sacks,

Carter was a man possessed in New York's win over the Jaguars. Coming into this game, the former first-round pick had two sacks on the season, and he ended up matching that total with two sacks on Trevor Lawrence on Sunday. Carter led the team with eight pressures and was a big reason why the Jaguars offense was off-kilter for the bulk of the afternoon.

Week 11 stats: 6 pressures, 4 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 QB hits

Simmons continues to pay dividends for the Bears after the Bears acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Titans. The defensive lineman tallied three sacks in the win over the Saints. That gives Simmons five sacks since coming over to Chicago. He's just the third player in NFL history to have at least five sacks and three wins in his first three games with any franchise.

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 65.7 YDs 3049 TD 25 INT 6 YD/Att 7.26 View Profile

Week 11 stats: 28-of-33, 325 yards passing, 4 TD passes; 4 carries, 9 yards rushing, 1 TD rush

The Cowboys offense exploded for 51 points in a dominant win over the Titans. Prescott accounted for five touchdowns on the afternoon, the fourth time in his career he's notched at least five scores. He's also the fifth player in NFL history with multiple games of at least 300 yards passing, four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a career.

Travis Kelce KC • TE • #87 TAR 57 REC 41 REC YDs 586 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Week 11 stats: 6 receptions, 74 yards receiving, 2 TD receptions

Kelce turned back the clock in Kansas City's 34-7 win over the Cardinals. He was Patrick Mahomes' most targeted weapon in the winning effort and finished with a team-high 74 yards to go along with two touchdowns. Kelce is the fourth-oldest player with at least two touchdown receptions in a game in NFL history. Those scores also got him to 90 career touchdowns, which is the fourth-most by a tight end in NFL history.

Jonah Coleman DEN • RB • #20 Att 71 Yds 302 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Week 11 stats: 24 carries, 111 yards rushing, 3 TD rushes; 4 receptions, 18 yards receiving

Coleman would not be denied as the rookie back was the key cog of Denver's offense in the 38-24 win over the Raiders. He hit paydirt three times on Sunday and extended his touchdown streak to three-straight games. Coleman is the first Bronco with at least 100 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns since Mike Anderson (2005 vs. Jets).

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 70.1 YDs 2369 TD 20 INT 5 YD/Att 8.97 View Profile

Week 11 stats: 21-of-26, 255 yards passing, 3 TD passes

Purdy sliced up what has been the best defense in the NFL in the Vikings en route to a 35-10 win in Mexico City. Against Brian Flores' blitzes on Sunday night, Purdy completed 16 of his 18 pass attempts for 195 yards and two touchdowns, which resulted in a 148.8 passer rating. This performance could very well propel him atop the MVP odds and has San Francisco on a clear road to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Notable Week 11 gaffes

Read the room, Jameson Williams

On the one hand, Jameson Williams' 57-yard touchdown catch was worth celebrating. It broke open the game for Detroit en route to their win over the Buccaneers. That said, a backflip probably wasn't the way to go, especially when the Lions are merely a week removed from Aidan Hutchinson suffering a season-ending ACL tear after celebrating a sack.

You could feel everyone in Detroit tense up as he leaped in the air.

Justice Hill's touchdown turned into a touchback

Justice Hill was about to add to Baltimore's lead in the early stages of the second quarter as the Ravens back ripped off what looked to be a 37-yard touchdown. However, just before crossing the goal line, Hill has the ball knocked free. It then flew through the back of the end zone for a touchback.

Hill would redeem himself with a touchdown run later in the quarter, but that was a killer in what proved to be a 35-33 defeat at the hands of the Panthers.

Carnell Tate's untouched 59-yard touchdown

One of the wildest plays of the weekend came in Dallas where rookie wideout Carnell Tate wisely realized he was untouched on a short throw by Cam Ward. After making the catch, the Titans receiver quickly got up and ran 59 yards to the house for a touchdown. Upon review, no Cowboys defender touched him while he was on the ground, so it was a remarkable heads-up play by Tate.

DK Metcalf ejected after eye poke

The Steelers receiver was ejected from the Week 11 loss to the Eagles after poking the eye of Philadelphia defensive back Cooper DeJean. Metcalf already had one unsportsmanlike penalty to his name for the game, and that infraction then sent him packing in the third quarter. This was the third ejection of Metcalf's career.

Before his ejection, Metcalf caught just one of his four targets for 2 yards in what has been a forgetful season for the veteran pass catcher.

Questionable officiating goes against Jaguars

It was a head-scratching day from the officials in the Jaguars-Giants contest at MetLife Stadium. Specifically, there were two instances where replay seemed to get it wrong. On the first play of the second quarter, Jags running back Chris Rodriguez took a third-and-2 snap up the gut for what looked to be a first down. However, replay assist chimed in and relayed that the runner was short of the line to gain. Liam Coen disagreed, challenged, and ultimately won. Again, Coen needed to challenge a replay assist. As J.J. Watt noted on the broadcast, that's not how this is supposed to work.

Later in the contest, Parker Washington appeared to make a fantastic touchdown catch. However, the officials on the field initially called it an incompletion, prompting Coen to throw the red challenge flag again. Unlike that prior attempt, however, Coen was unsuccessful. Despite Washington getting both feet in bounds, securing the ball and not bobbling it, the ruling on the field stood.

CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore said later in the broadcast that he spoke to the NFL offices and they felt that there was not enough clear and obvious evidence to overturn the ruling on the field.

Two-minute drill

Here are some of my quick-hitting takeaways/notes from Week 11: