Ah, the days of Yore hath returned for the Dallas Cowboys, at least as it relates to their uniforms. For while they're still working on bringing forward their days of glory as Super Bowl champions, they've long been lobbied to relive the energy by taking the field in a throwback or two -- be in from the 1990s or the ringless but still-fun (at times) Bill Parcells era. With a new change in the NFL uniform policy for 2022, they've opted to do the latter, joining many other clubs in debuting a retro look this coming season.

The Cowboys are officially bringing back their alternate white helmet for the 2022 season, the team announced Thursday, to be worn in their Thanksgiving Day battle with the NFC East rival New York Giants.

"We're beyond excited to bring back our throwback white helmets this season," said Charlotte Jones, Chief Brand Officer of the Cowboys, via the team's website. "The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again."

For those unfamiliar with the look, take a gander below:

Getty Images

This will mark the first time the Cowboys have been seen in full throwback mode since 2012, and adds to a growing stable of options for Dallas that includes their icy white Nike Color Rush uniforms. It's also expected that the Cowboys will take in some practices while wearing their again-allowed white helmets as well.

As Jones notes above, the white helmet harkens all the way back to 1960, when the Cowboys joined the NFL as an expansion franchise, and former franchise quarterback Tony Romo registered a legendary five-touchdown performance against the Buccaneers in Thanksgiving Day in 2006 with it donning his crown, while former receiver Miles Austin registered a record-setting performance of his own in 2009 -- reeling in a franchise-best 250 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cowboys are hoping all of that positive mojo will be channeled on this year's Turkey Day against the Giants.