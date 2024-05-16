The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 offseason has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, and now we have arrived at the portion in which they learn their official schedule for the upcoming season.

It began unceremoniously as they became the first team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to win at least 12 games in three consecutive seasons and not reach as far as the conference championship round following a 48-32 faceplant at home against the seventh seed Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card round. In the immediate aftermath of the defeat, owner and general manager Jerry Jones claimed Dallas would be "all in" to get his team closer to championship contention.

However, Jones' actions spoke louder than his words with the Cowboys losing eight players in free agency, tied for their third most in a single offseason in team history. Then, his words adjusted to the team's reality as he deemed the Cowboys' 2024 offseason motto to "get it done with less." The reason Dallas had to operate this way is because they failed to extend quarterback Dak Prescott, the 2023 NFL passing touchdowns leader (36) who has a $55.1 million cap hit in 2024, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the 2023 NFL receptions leader (135) who has a $17.991 million cap hit in 2024, prior to the start of free agency even though both are entering the upcoming season in the last year of their current contracts.

Doing so would have allowed the Cowboys to be players in free agency as Dallas could've spread the duo's cap hits out across future seasons, thus lowering the financial weight they are absorbing this year. The team has ended ups signing just three external free agents so far: 32-year-old former Pro Bowl linebacker Eric Kendricks , journeyman running back Royce Freeman and bringing former three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott home -- after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft -- after the worst year of his career in 2023 with the New England Patriots.

Dallas was able to replace their two departed starters along their offensive line -- eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith (now with the New York Jets) and Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz (now with the Washington Commanders) -- in the first three rounds of the draft with Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (29th overall pick) and Kansas State interior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (73rd overall pick). They also added Louisiana offensive lineman Nathan Thomas (233rd overall, seventh round), and they took a flier on Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Ryan Flournoy in the sixth round (216th overall) after he put together a strong NFL Scouting Combine performance: registering a 4.44 40-yard dash with a vertical jump of 39.5 inches and an 11-foot broad jump while standing at 6'1, 202 pounds.

The Cowboys addressed their defense with four of their eight picks as well. Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay compared second-round pick defensive end Marshawn Kneeland out of Western Michigan (56th overall pick) to four-time Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. They addressed their inside linebacker position by taking Notre Dame's Marist Liufau 87th overall (third round) while adding depth in the secondary in the fifth round with Wake Forest cornerback Caelen Carson (174th overall pick) and along the defensive line with their final pick of Auburn defensive tackle Justin Rogers 244th overall in the seventh round.

Can Dallas hit on 12 or more wins for the fourth season in a row? Well, their 2024 win total of 10.5 is their highest since 2008, and the Cowboys have hit the over on their projected win total in three consecutive seasons -- their longest such streak since the 1990s Super Bowl glory years (1990-1995). The Cowboys will be on national television seven times in 2024, six in prime time -- the maximum amount of prime-time games for each NFL team -- with the seventh being their Thanksgiving game against the New York Giants.

Here is their official, 18-week schedule. with game-by-game predictions and a final record projection as well. Yours truly accurately projected that Dallas would go 12-5 in 2023 in last year's schedule analysis write-up.

Cowboys 2024 schedule

WEEK Date OPPONENT KICKOFF TIME (ET) NETWORK 1 Sept. 8 at Browns 4:25 p.m. Fox 2 Sept. 15 vs. Saints 1 p.m. Fox 3 Sept. 22 vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. Fox 4 Sept. 26 at Giants** 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 5 Oct. 6 at Steelers 8:20 p.m. NBC 6 Oct. 13 vs. Lions 4:25 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 20 Bye N/A N/A 8 Oct. 27 at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC 9 Nov. 3 at Falcons 1 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 10 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 18 vs. Texans* 8:15 p.m. ESPN 12 Nov. 24 at Commanders 1 p.m. Fox 13 Nov. 28 vs. Giants*** 4:30 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 9 vs. Bengals* 8:15 p.m. ESPN 15 Dec. 15 at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 16 Dec. 22 vs. Buccaneers 8:20 p.m. NBC 17 Dec. 29 at Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox 18 Jan. 4/5 vs. Commanders TBD TBD

* Monday night

** Thursday night

*** Thanksgiving

Cowboys' key schedule notables

The Cowboys' 2024 opponents had a combined .505 win percentage in 2023 (146-143), which has their upcoming slate tied for the 12th hardest in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. Facing the entire AFC North, the only division in which all four teams had a winning record in 2023, factors into inflating their strength of schedule.

Dallas will play nine playoff teams in 2024 facing the Philadelphia Eagles (twice), the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, the NFC North champion Detroit Lions, the AFC South champion Houston Texans and the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Five of the Cowboys' first seven games will be against these teams.

That's the reward Dallas receives for winning the NFC East in 2023 -- playing all those first place teams -- and they will look to become the first team to win the NFC East in consecutive season since the Eagles last earned the crown three years in a row from 2001-2004.

Should the Cowboys survive the early-season grind, Dallas has a soft landing: home games in six of their final nine regular season games. Dallas went a perfect 8-0 at AT&T Stadium in the regular season in 2023 before the 48-32 faceplant against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild card round. The 2024 season marks the first since 2019 that the Cowboys will have their regular season finale at home.

Reunions will be aplenty with former Cowboys coordinators this season as Dallas will face former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, now the Washington Commanders head coach, in Weeks 12 and 18. They will also see former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore twice as he is now the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly faces Dallas in Weeks 10 and 17.

Dallas will certainly need to keep mowing through the NFC East to maintain a playoff spot for the fourth year in a row. They went 5-1 against their division rivals a year ago with the only loss coming at the Eagles. Matchups with the 49ers, Lions and all four NFC South will be of the upmost importance because after head-to-head tiebreakers, conference record comes up shortly after that when it comes to determining postseason seeding.

Five must-see games

5. vs Lions (Week 6): Revenge is at the forefront in the rematch of last season's Week 17 game in which the Cowboys controversially defeated the Lions 20-19. Detroit attempted three two-point conversion attempts for the win.

The first try ended with the Lions being called for an ineligible player downfield and illegal touching after confusion about which offensive lineman reported eligible. The second try was an interception by Lions quarterback Jared Goff that was wiped away by a Dallas offsides penalty. The third go-around the Cowboys forced an incompletion to escape with a one-point win. The Lions nearly represented the NFC in the Super Bowl. A grudge match plus NFC playoff seeding being on the line makes this a must watch.

4. vs. Texans (Week 11): Jerry Jones said the Cowboys were "all in" this offseason, but the Houston Texans acted like a team that truly was "all in." Houston traded for Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon before signing Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter (two years, $49 million) in free agency after quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. both won rookie of the year honors.

This battle for bragging rights in the state of Texas is highly intriguing.

3. vs. Ravens (Week 3): Dallas hosts reigning NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and the best defense of the 2023 season when the Baltimore Ravens come to town. Baltimore added Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry to its backfield in free agency, but they hemorrhaged defensive talent, losing 2023 Second-Team All-Pro linebacker Patrick Queen (Steelers), safety Geno Stone (Bengals), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (Panthers) and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald (Seahawks head coach).

Can Dak Prescott outduel Jackson? We'll find out.

2. at 49ers (Week 8): The 49ers humiliated the Cowboys, 42-10, on "Sunday Night Football" last season, and San Francisco will have the opportunity to do so once again in 2024. They're the reigning NFC champions, so this game could reveal exactly how far the Cowboys have to go in order to contend in the postseason.

1. at Eagles (Week 10); vs. Eagles (Week 17): The Cowboys and Eagles have combined to win nine of the last 11 NFC East titles. The division will once again be a two-horse race in 2024. These two games will likely dictate which team, Philly or Dallas, wins the NFC East in the upcoming season with home game to start their playoff run hanging in the balance. Also, these two teams despise each other. Nothing like a rivalry where both teams on each side truly care. Plus, Kellen Moore participates in these matchups from the Eagles sideline for the first time.

Game-by-game predictions

Below are score projections for all 17 of the Cowboys' regular season games in 2024 and final record totals.

Week 1: at Cleveland Browns

Date & Time: Week 1 (FirstEnergy Stadium) - Sunday, Sept. 8, 4:25 p.m ET (FOX)

2023 record: 11-6 (Lost 45-14 in AFC wild card round at Houston Texans)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Browns lead 1-0 Last meeting: Browns defeat Cowboys 49-38 at AT&T Stadium in Week 4 of 2020 season

Score: Cowboys 24, Browns 20 (Dallas record: 1-0)

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has to run for his life a number of times with Dallas' inexperienced offensive line facing Myles Garrett and Co., but he hangs on to hit receiver CeeDee Lamb and tight end Jake Ferguson for enough key completions to escape with a win. Browns quarterback Deshuan Watson (shoulder) and running Nick Chubb (knee) appear rusty in their first game back in action as the Cowboys beat former WR1 Amari Cooper in their first game against him since they traded the five-time Pro Bowler away in 2022.

Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints

Date & Time: Week 2 (AT&T Stadium) - Sunday, Sept. 15, 1 p.m ET (FOX)

2023 record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Cowboys lead 1-0 Last meeting: Cowboys defeat Saints 27-17 at Caesars Superdome in Week 13 of 2021 season

Score: Cowboys 27, Saints 17 (Dallas record: 2-0)

Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons lives in the Saints' backfield all game long while taking New Orleans rookie offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga to school for his "Welcome to the NFL" moment. A number of the Saints' key defensive contributors are now on the back ends of their careers: eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan (turns 35 on July 10), two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Demario Davis (35-years-old) and three-time Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu (turns 33 on May 13).

Losing even just a step can burn you in the NFL, and Dallas' passing game generates plenty of big play as they cruise to victory in their home opener.

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date & Time: Week 3 (AT&T Stadium) - Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m ET (FOX)

2023 record: 13-4 (Lost 17-10 in AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Ravens lead 1-0 Last meeting: Ravens defeat Cowboys 34-17 at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 13 of 2020 season

Score: Ravens 31, Cowboys 28 (Dallas record: 2-1)

Stopping the run is the Achilles heel for the Cowboys defense, and facing Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, two of the most dynamic runners in the NFL the last five years, will cause Dallas to struggle. Dak Prescott also puts up a strong performance against Baltimore's depleted defense, in comparison to the 2023 version, but the Cowboys defense can't get off the field at the end of the game.

Week 4: at New York Giants

First meeting: Week 4 (MetLife Stadium) - Thursday, Sept. 26, 8:15 p.m ET (Prime Video)

2023 record: 6-11 (Missed playoffs)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Cowboys lead 7-1 Last meeting: Cowboys defeat Giants 49-17 at AT&T Stadium in Week 10 of 2023 season

Score: Cowboys 34, Giants 13 (Dallas record: 3-1)

No quarterback has dominated the New York Giants like Prescott. His 12 consecutive starts won against the G-Men are the most victories in a row against the historic franchise by a single quarterback. Sure, New York added Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns and the 2024 NFL Draft's top safety prospect Tyler Nubin to their defense as well as sixth overall pick wide receiver Malik Nabers to their offense.

However, Daniel Jones is still New York's quarterback, and if he gets hurt again or benched, journeyman Drew Lock would be next in line to play. Dallas continues to roll against their NFC East rival.

Week 5: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Date & Time: Week 5 (Acrisure Stadium) - Sunday, Oct. 6, 8:20 p.m ET (NBC)

2023 record: 10-7 (Lost 31-17 in AFC wild card round at Buffalo Bills)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Steelers lead 1-0 Last meeting: Steelers defeat Cowboys 24-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 9 of 2020 season

Score: Cowboys 24, Steelers 16 (Dallas record: 4-1)

The Steelers will likely have a top 10 scoring defense once again in 2024, and they upgraded their inside linebacker position with the signing of Patrick Queen and their cornerback position by trading for Donte Jackson. Pittsburgh also beefed up their offensive line with the the 2024 NFL Draft additions of Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (first round pick, 20th overall), West Virginia center Zach Frazier (second round, 51st overall) and South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick (fourth round, 119 overall).

However, their quarterback options are a broken down version of Russell Wilson and an unrefined Justin Fields. Neither of those guys are at a stage of their career in which they can keep up with the Dallas dynamic duo of Prescott and Lamb. Pittsburgh's defense keeps them in the game, but their offense can't achieve the breakthrough necessary to win.

Week 6: vs. Detroit Lions

Date & Time: Week 6 (AT&T Stadium) - Sunday, Oct. 13, 4:25 p.m ET (FOX)

2023 record: 12-5 (Lost 34-31 in NFC Championship game at San Francisco 49ers)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Cowboys lead 2-0 Last meeting: Cowboys defeat Lions 20-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 17 of 2023 season

Score: Lions 27, Cowboys 23 (Dallas record: 4-2)

In this matchup last season, Lamb torched the Lions for career-highs in catches (13) and receiving yards (227). This offseason, Detroit has dumped resources into its cornerback position: trading for former Buccaneers corner Carlton Davis (in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick) and then using their first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft at the position by taking Alabama All-American Terrion Arnold 24th overall (first round) and Missouri corner Ennis Rakestraw 61st overall (second round).

Dallas struggles containing the Lions' two-headed backfield of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, thus allowing Jared Goff to connect for big plays downfield. This matchup is one of many that highlights the Cowboys have a defensive tackle issue.

Week 8: at San Francisco 49ers

Date & Time: Week 8 (Levi's Stadium) - Sunday, Oct. 27, 8:20 p.m ET (NBC)

2023 record: 12-5 (Lost 25-22 in OT of Super Bowl LVIII vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): 49ers lead 3-1, including playoffs Last meeting: 49ers defeat Cowboys 42-10 at Levi's Stadium in Week 5 of 2023 season

Score: 49ers 35, Cowboys 17 (Dallas record: 4-3)

The Cowboys have failed to measure up against the 49ers lately in both the postseason and the regular season, and their 2024 matchup goes similarly to last year's. San Francisco establishes a lead through their run game wearing Dallas' defense out, and then Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott forces a couple throws he shouldn't, which result in interceptions.

Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons

Date & Time: Week 9 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) - Sunday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m ET (FOX)

2023 record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Cowboys lead 2-0 Last meeting: Cowboys defeat Falcons 43-3 at AT&T Stadium in Week 10 of 2021 season

Score: Cowboys 27, Falcons 24 (Dallas record: 5-3)

Much has been made about Atlanta's signing of Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed and then drafting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Lost in the shuffle is that their defense is below average.

CeeDee Lamb goes off, and Dallas does just enough to get out of Atlanta with a critical road win.

Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

First meeting: Week 10 (AT&T Stadium) - Sunday, Nov. 10, 4:25 p.m ET (CBS)

2023 record: 11-6 (lost 32-9 in NFC Wild Card Round at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Cowboys lead 5-3 Last meeting: Cowboys defeat Eagles 33-13 at AT&T Stadium in Week 14 of 2023 season

Score: Cowboys 31, Eagles 27 (Dallas record: 6-3)

The Eagles upgraded their defense with the free agent signing of Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff (21.3% quarterback pressure rate, second-best in NFL behind only Micah Parsons, minimum 250 pass rush snaps) and the draft selections of Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (22nd overall pick) and Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean (40th overall pick).

However, the Cowboys are a perfect 4-0 against the Eagles at home under head coach Mike McCarthy since 2020, and that trend continues in 2024 with Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Jake Ferguson taking advantage of Philly in coverage.

Week 11: vs. Houston Texans

Date & Time: Week 11 (AT&T Stadium) - Monday, Nov. 18, 8:15 p.m ET (ESPN)

2023 record: 12-5 (Lost 34-31 in NFC Championship game at San Francisco 49ers)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Cowboys lead 1-0 Last meeting: Cowboys defeat Texans 27-23 at AT&T Stadium in Week 14 of 2022 season

Score: Texans 27, Cowboys 16 (Dallas record: 6-4)

The Texans have the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL with Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Even if Cowboys All-Pro corners Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland are able to slow down two of the three, a third will likely ending getting going thanks to C.J. Stroud. Dallas isn't as deep on either side of the ball as Houston, and it shows in this defeat.

Week 12: Washington Commanders

First meeting: Week 12 (FedEx Field) - Sunday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m ET (FOX)

2023 record: 4-13 (missed playoffs)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Cowboys lead 5-3 Last meeting: Cowboys defeat Commanders 38-10 at FedEx Field in Week 18 of 2023 season

Score: Cowboys 31, Commanders 20 (Dallas record: 7-4)

The first of two showdowns against Dan Quinn's Commanders go in favor of the Cowboys as Washington's offensive line can't protect rookie second overall pick Jayden Daniels well enough to prevent Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence from having a major impact on this game. Defensively, their secondary still has question marks. The Cowboys march in and out of Washington with a victory.

Week 13: vs. New York Giants

Second meeting: Week 13 (AT&T Stadium) - Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 28, 4:30 p.m. ET

2023 record: 6-11 (Missed playoffs)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Cowboys lead 7-1 Last meeting: Cowboys defeat Giants 49-17 at AT&T Stadium in Week 10 of 2023 season

Score: Cowboys 24, Giants 20 (Dallas record: 8-4)

The Giants put up more of a fight in the second matchup of the season, but Prescott continues to find the openings in their secondary. See the Week 4 matchup for more analysis.

Week 14: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date & Time: Week 14 (AT&T Stadium) - Monday, Dec. 9, 8:15 p.m ET (ESPN)

2023 record: 9-8 (missed playoffs)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Cowboys lead 2-0 Last meeting: Cowboys defeat Lions 20-17 at AT&T Stadium in Week 2 of 2022 season

Score: Bengals 26, Cowboys 24 (Dallas record: 8-5)

The Bengals offensive line, reinforced with the 2024 NFL Draft selection of Georgia's Amarius Mims 18th overall, keeps Parsons and Lawrence at bay just long enough for Burrow to hit wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for a 15-yard gain that puts kicker Evan McPherson in position to drain a game-winning, 46-yard field goal as time expires.

Week 15: at Carolina Panthers

Date & Time: Week 15 (Bank of America Stadium) - Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m ET (FOX)

2023 record: 2-15 (missed playoffs)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Cowboys lead 2-0 Last meeting: Cowboys defeat Panthers 33-10 at Bank of America Stadium in Week 11 of 2023 season

Score: Cowboys 30, Panthers 18 (Dallas record: 9-5)

The Panthers have significantly upgraded Bryce Young's supporting cast, but Parsons and Lawrence still break through the Carolina offensive line regularly enough to make his second game against them miserable.

Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date & Time: Week 16 (AT&T Stadium) - Sunday, Dec. 22, 8:20 p.m ET (NBC)

2023 record: 9-8 (Lost 31-23 in NFC divisional round at Detroit Lions)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Buccaneers lead 2-1 Last meeting: Cowboys defeat Buccaneers 31-14 at Raymond James Stadium in 2022 NFC wild card round

Score: Cowboys 26, Buccaneers 24 (Dallas record: 10-5)

The Buccaneers got a little younger in their secondary after trading cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions, and Prescott ends up picking on third-year corner Zyon McCollum all game long. Dallas has the personnel to hang with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, which allows them to get enough stops to escape with a win.

Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles

Second meeting: Week 17 (Lincoln Financial Field) - Sunday, Dec. 29, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

2023 record: 11-6 (lost 32-9 in NFC Wild Card Round at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Cowboys lead 5-3 Last meeting: Cowboys defeat Eagles 33-13 at AT&T Stadium in Week 14 of 2023 season

Score: Eagles 28, Cowboys 20 (Dallas record: 10-6)

The youth in the Eagles secondary in Mitchell and DeJean has their footing at the tail end of the season, and new Eagles running back Saquon Barkley takes advantage of a worn down, thin Cowboys defensive line. Dallas runs out of time on its final offensive drive in a one-possession loss.

Week 18: Washington Commanders

Second meeting: Week 18 (AT&T Stadium) - Saturday Jan. 4/Sunday, Jan 5. 12, TBD ET (TBD)

2023 record: 4-13 (missed playoffs)

Series Record Since 2020 (when Cowboys hired head coach Mike McCarthy): Cowboys lead 5-3 Last meeting: Cowboys defeat Commanders 38-10 at FedEx Field in Week 18 of 2023 season

Score: Cowboys 35, Commanders 24 (Dallas record: 11-6)

Prescott and Lamb have a dominant outing to close out the regular season in style, and while Daniels improves upon his earlier season performance, it's still not enough to knock off the Cowboys at home.