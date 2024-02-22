The 2024 NFL season will be different for the Dallas Cowboys.

There's a cliche among Cowboys nation that each year is "their year" to make a Super Bowl run, but the mindset from the top has changed. Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones used to say he thinks "longer term" and is "real hesitant to bet it all for a year" when it came to his Cowboys team-building approach.

Jones' methodology has now changed after a third 12-win season in a row ended without at least reaching the NFC title game, making the 2021-23 Cowboys the first team ever to do so.

"I would anticipate, with looking ahead at our key contracts that we'd like to address, we will be all-in," Jones said at this year's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. "I would anticipate we will be all-in at the end of this year. We will push the hell out of it. It will be going all-in on different people than you've done in the past. We will be going all-in. We've seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all-in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build for the future."

Jones called the second-seeded Cowboys' 48-32 wild-card round loss to the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers "the most painful [in his 35 years owning the team]" because of the "great expectation and hope" for his 2023 Dallas squad. Jones made it clear to his team that "he doesn't have too many years left in this business" and wants another Super Bowl ring "badly" when Dallas met for its 2023 exit meeting and locker room clean-out.

So what should Dallas do to erase the memory of how flat they played this past postseason? Here are five steps the Cowboys could take to truly be "all-in" and in position to make a massive push for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans next season.

1. Re-sign stars to long-term contract extensions now; restructure other key contracts

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 69.5 YDs 4516 TD 36 INT 9 YD/Att 7.65 View Profile

In order for the Cowboys to make big moves in free agency, they need cap space. One way they can manipulate the cap is to sign their All-Pro trio of quarterback Dak Prescott (2023 second-team All-Pro and 2023 NFL MVP runner-up), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2023 first-team All-Pro) and edge rusher Micah Parsons (three-time All-Pro, 2023 second-team All-Pro) to long-term extensions of at least four or five years.

This would allow Dallas to backload the deals of its soon-to-be three highest-paid players and push chunks of money into future years, thus creating more room to spend this offseason. While some Cowboys fans were done with Prescott after Dallas went down 27-0 against Green Bay in the playoff defeat, he is its present and future at the quarterback position.

He had the most efficient season of his career in 2023 with a 105.9 passer rating. Prescott became the first Cowboys quarterback to lead the NFL outright in passing touchdowns (36).

Dak Prescott 2023 season





NFL QB RANK Completion Pct 69.5% 2nd Pass Yards 4,516

3rd Pass Yards/Att 7.7 6th Pass TD 36 1st TD-INT 36-9 2nd Passer Rating 105.9 2nd Expected Points Added/Play 0.18 2nd

Prescott's 59.5 million cap hit in 2024 is the second-highest in the NFL behind only Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's $64 million. He enters the final year of his current contract with a no-franchise tag clause and a no-trade clause. Prescott has all the leverage. A five-year deal locking him down for his age 31 through 36 seasons is the Cowboys' best path forward.

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 181 REC 135 REC YDs 1749 REC TD 12 FL 2 View Profile

Lamb, who led the league in receptions (135) and ranked second in receiving yards (1,749) and third in receiving touchdowns (12) as a 24-year-old, enters the final year of his rookie deal (a fully-guaranteed $17.991 million fifth-year option) in 2024. He is clearly a piece the Cowboys need to keep in their building long-term. Locking him down now allows them to push his higher cap numbers many years down the road as well as get ahead of the booming wide receiver market.

Parsons led the NFL in quarterback pressures (103), quarterback pressure rate (21.8%) and pass-rush win rate (35.3%) in his third NFL season in 2023 while also racking up a career-high 14 sacks, which was tied for the seventh-most in the league with 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. He is extension eligible for the first time this offseason. It would behoove Jones to secure Parsons' services long-term now to move his money around creatively.

Utilizing contract restructures through clauses in the deals of right guard Zack Martin, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Donovan Wilson and safety Malik Hooker could open up as much as $25 million in additional room for 2024. The $25 million figure isn't even including the presumed release of Michael Gallup and his five-year, $57.5 million deal, which could create another $9.5 million in space if done as a post-June 1 cut.

2. Re-sign important vets to team-friendly deals if possible

Tyron Smith, the Cowboys eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle, is 33 years old and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Despite being hamstrung by various injuries over the years -- only playing in 45% of Dallas' games the last four seasons -- Smith was able to suit up for 13 of the team's 17 regular season games in 2023 as well as its playoff game against the Packers. In the regular season, Smith only allowed one sack and 16 quarterback pressures, barely more than one per game. Dallas needs to bring him back, but it needs to be at that of a veteran chasing a ring.

Tony Pollard DAL • RB • #20 Att 252 Yds 1005 TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

The same goes for soon-to-be 27-year-old running back Tony Pollard, who played last season on the franchise tag. His league-leading 5.9 yards per touch figure in 2022 declined to 4.3 in 2023 as he battled through a return from his fibula injury he suffered in the 2022 postseason at the San Francisco 49ers. The team will also need to address the position long-term in the draft with backup Rico Dowdle also becoming a free agent.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore's presence in Dallas in 2023 was pivotal with Pro Bowl corner Trevon Diggs going down with a torn ACL in Week 3. His 60.3 passer rating against as the primary defender in coverage ranked as the ninth-best in the NFL among the 39 players with 80 or more passes thrown their way. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year's mentorship of second-year corner DaRon Bland also paid massive dividends. The 2022 fifth-round pick led the NFL in interceptions (nine), pick-sixes (five, the most in a season in NFL history) and passer rating against as the primary defender in coverage (27.6). Gilmore will be 34 years old on Sept. 19, so he should be able to be signed for a relatively team-friendly number.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is the Cowboys' space-eater in the middle standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 320 pounds. His presence is critical to Dallas' run defense, especially with 2023 first-round defensive tackle Mazi Smith's struggles and weight issues as a rookie.

3. Make a free agency splash at DT with Chris Jones or at LB with Patrick Queen

This is where the fun begins. After moving gobs of money around by pushing it into future years, the Cowboys should have the ability to take a swing at one of the NFL's top defensive free agents. Either 2023 first-team All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs or Pro Bowl inside linebacker Patrick Queen of the Baltimore Ravens would give the Dallas defense a major boost.

When Parsons had Packers quarterback Jordan Love on his "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast the week of the Super Bowl, he asked the Green Bay passer how his offense punched the Dallas defense in the mouth. Love's answer was very direct.

"The key for us going into the game was we needed to run the ball," Love said. "That was a huge thing. Obviously we played y'all the year before [in 2022], and I feel like we ran the ball pretty well [Packers running back Aaron Jones totaled 138 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in a 31-28 overtime win]. Just going against y'all, I'm not trying to talk, but y'all linebackers [in the playoff game], I think y'all had a defensive back playing linebacker [the Cowboys did convert Markquese Bell from safety to linebacker in 2023]. That was our goal, to run the ball. That was going to set everything else up."

Jones leads all defensive tackles in sacks (35.0), tackles for loss (38) and quarterback pressures (217) across the last three seasons, and ahead of his age 30 season in 2024, he will most likely be on the market as an unrestricted free agent. Queen, who turns 25 on Aug. 13, is one of six players with at least 450 tackles (454) and 10 sacks (13.5) across the last four seasons. The others are Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

Either would provide a lift to the front seven of a Dallas defensive unit that has been one of the five-best in the league the last three seasons, which could vault the Cowboys into true Super Bowl contention.

4. Select a top-tier OL prospect in Round 1 of 2024 NFL Draft

Tyron Smith isn't getting any younger as mentioned above. Prioritizing stability while protecting Prescott's blindside makes all the sense in the world. Georgia's Amarius Mims (6-foot-7 and 340 pounds), Washington's Troy Fautanu (6-foot-4 and 317 pounds) or Arizona's Jordan Morgan (6-foot-3, 325 pounds) would all be solid selections. (For an in-depth look at the Cowboys' ideal draft plan for 2024, click here.)

5. Shore up RB and LB positions throughout draft

Pollard's return is likely a one-year band-aid at a position that continues to decline in value in league circles every year. Drafting a player or two at the position makes sense. Wisconsin's Braelon Allen and Texas' Jonathan Brooks are two solid draft choices.

Allen (6-foot-2, 245 pounds) can be the thunder to Pollard's lightning (6-foot-0, 209 pounds). He joined fellow Badger Jonathan Taylor as the only Big Ten running backs since 2014 with three seasons of at least a 5.25 yards per carry rate and double-digit touchdowns with at least 150 carries each year. Wear and tear isn't an issue, either, as he'll enter his NFL rookie season as a 20-year-old.

Brooks (6-foot-0, 207 pounds) is a similarly sized player to Pollard, and he can provide plenty of juice. His agility is a high-level trait. However, he did tear his ACL in the Longhorns' game at TCU on Nov. 11. Dallas does have an inside track on his recovery, though. Dr. Dan Cooper, of the renowned Cooper Clinic, did Brooks' procedure, and also works as the team's head doctor.

Two options at inside linebacker in the middle of the draft could be Clemson's Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!