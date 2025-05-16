FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' "selectively aggressive" 2025 offseason felt like a step in the right direction, but more steps were rightly required after a free agency haul highlighted by mostly bargain bin shopping and betting on abandoned former first-round picks.

After a 2025 NFL Draft in which they assembled one of the league's better classes by sticking to their draft board -- especially on the draft's first two nights -- and the subsequent trade addition of electrifying wide receiver George Pickens, the Cowboys offseason is now a legitimate hit.

Now, it's time to evaluate how all their moving and shaking will affect the on-field results with the NFL announcing its 2025 regular-season schedule for all 32 teams on Wednesday night.

Pickens' field-stretching ability could even take a bigger leap lined up next to Cowboys star wideout CeeDee Lamb: Pickens averaged 16.7 yards per reception across the last two seasons, a figure that leads the entire NFL among 61 players with at least 110 catches since 2023. His 12 catches of 30 or more air yards in 2024 were the second most in a single season since 2006 when the stat first began being tracked.

"Just trying to catch every pass. I kind of embrace myself and hone in on that when I'm on the field. Whether that's a slant, the last couple of years it's been go balls, so that's why I led the category in that, but just definitely trying to catch every pass," Pickens said of his deep-ball production.

Dallas' chances at contention definitely reflect an increased sense of confidence in the Cowboys in 2025 following the Pickens acquisition. The betting market saw in an uptick in both the Cowboys' odds to win the NFC East and the Super Bowl following the trade for Pickens. At BetMGM, the Cowboys leaped from +800 to win the NFC East last Tuesday to now +750. Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, Dallas went from +7000 to win the Super Bowl a week ago to +6000, tied for the 18th best in the NFL. They'll have an instant opportunity to prove how much that improvement has been made when they kick off the 2025 season in Philadelphia at the defending Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Cowboys 2025 schedule

Below are score projections for all 17 of the Cowboys' regular season games in 2025 and final record totals. DraftKings set Dallas' 2025 win total at 7.5 where the over can be had for -130 odds.

WEEK Date OPPONENT KICKOFF TIME (ET) NETWORK Score prediction (Cowboys' record) 1 Sept. 4 at Eagles** 8:20 p.m. NBC 27-20, Eagles (0-1) 2 Sept. 14 vs. Giants 1 p.m. FOX 31-16, Cowboys (1-1) 3 Sept. 21 at Bears 4:25 p.m. FOX 24-21, Cowboys (2-1) 4 Sept. 28 vs. Packers 8:20 p.m. NBC 35-24, Packers (2-2) 5 Oct. 5 at Jets 1 p.m. FOX 27-13, Cowboys (3-2) 6 Oct. 12 at Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 34-20, Cowboys (4-2) 7 Oct. 19 vs. Commanders 4:25 p.m. FOX 27-24, Cowboys (5-2) 8 Oct. 26 at Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS 24-20, Cowboys (6-2) 9 Nov. 3 vs. Cardinals* 8:15 p.m. ESPN 31-27, Cowboys (7-2) 10 Nov. 10 BYE N/A N/A N/A (7-2) 11 Nov. 17 at Raiders* 8:15 p.m. ESPN 35-31, Cowboys (8-2) 12 Nov. 23 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. FOX 28-24, Eagles (8-3) 13 Nov. 27 vs. Chiefs*** 4:30 p.m. CBS 27-24, Chiefs (8-4) 14 Dec. 4 at Lions** 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 31-28, Lions (8-5) 15 Dec. 14 vs. Vikings 8:20 p.m. NBC 24-17, Cowboys (9-5) 16 Dec. 21 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. FOX 27-20, Cowboys (10-5) 17 Dec. 25 at Commanders**** 1 p.m. Netflix 35-24, Commanders (10-6) 18 Jan. 3/4 at New York Giants TBD TBD 30-17, Cowboys (11-6)

* Monday night

** Thursday night

*** Thanksgiving **** Christmas Day

Cowboys' key schedule notables