Cowboys add international prospect to 2020 roster: Isaac Arlacon Garcia to join team out of Mexico

There's more talent headed to the Dallas Cowboys following their heralded 2020 NFL Draft performance, but this time it's not coming from the United States. The club got to work sifting through the undrafted free agent pool once the draft concluded on April 25, and two days later, the NFL informed them they'd be allocated the talents of offensive tackle Isaac Alarcón Garcia -- who joins them from Mexico. Alarcón Garcia lands in Dallas by way of the league's International Player Pathway program, with one player having been awarded to each of the four NFC East teams.

Better still is the fact Alarcón Garcia grew up cheering for the very team he's now joining.

"I'm used to being a fan of the Dallas Cowboys," Alarcón Garcia said in his initial conversation with team exec Will McClay. "So me [now] being a player -- it's a miracle. I'm so grateful. ... I promise you will not be disappointed in me."

The goal of the International Player Pathway program is to allow players from outside of U.S. borders a greater chance at carving out a roster spot at the NFL level, and Alarcón Garcia's abilities are intriguing to the Cowboys for several reasons. Although much of their concern regarding their offensive line this offseason centers around Travis Frederick having retired due to his struggles with Gullain-Barre Syndrome, the age and durability of Tyron Smith can't be ignored. While Smith remains one of the best left tackles in the entire NFL, he's had issues staying on the field for an entire 16-game season, leading to a talent drop-off that wasn't much helped by the presence of veteran Cameron Fleming in his time with the club.

Alarcón Garcia will have a chance to prove himself a worthy backup in competition with former undrafted free agent Brandon Knight and others like Mitch Hyatt, giving the Cowboys a chance to see what they have in the young corps behind Smith and right tackle La'El Collins.

The Mexican native played his first major league season in 2015 as a member of Borregos ITESM Monterrey, and played for the UANL High School No. 9 Eagles before that. In 2016, he helped lead a Mexican team that went on to land a bronze medal at the Under 19 World Championship -- held in China -- so he's no stranger to performing on a grand stage. Alarcón Garcia will be added to the Cowboys roster and his future assessed ahead of the regular season, when the Cowboys can use a roster exemption and keep him on the team's practice squad in 2020.



He won't be eligible for activation to the game day roster this coming season, but landing on the practice squad would give Dallas a chance to continually evaluate and develop him for a possible 2021 debut.