FRISCO, Texas -- No position possesses bigger question marks for the Dallas Cowboys than their cornerbacks.

DaRon Bland, the NFL's 2023 interceptions leader, is still around and looks strong at organized team activities. Reliable nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis departed in free agency after eight seasons with the Cowboys to sign a three-year, $30 million contract with $20 million guaranteed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie third-round pick cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. is working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered early last college football season with East Carolina.

Dallas' other All-Pro cornerback, 2021 first-team All Pro Trevon Diggs, hasn't been in the building this offseason. Diggs, who is 26-years-old and has played just 13 games combined the last two seasons, is rehabbing out in Florida after a second significant knee injury in as many seasons. He tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2023 season, and he underwent a procedure for a chondral tissue graft in January that will help replace damaged cartilage joints in his knee. However, the team has been communicating with Diggs and likes where he's at with his rehab work.

"It's going good. I talked to Trevon last week," Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Tuesday. "He's down in Miami doing some training, no timeline for the return, he had to come back a couple of weeks ago to get checked out by the doc. All signs are positive."

Cowboys COO and EVP Stephen Jones concurred with Schottenheimer, making it clear they're pleased with how Diggs' knee is progressing.

"I think our guys do a good job of communicating, and obviously this is not mandatory," Jones said Tuesday. "You know he's getting his work done. Our guys are keeping up with it. Very pleased with where he is, and he's being diligent. We know who he is working with and feel good about it."

The Cowboys would like for Diggs to be handling his rehab internally with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown at The Star, their team facility in Frisco, Texas, but they look forward to seeing him at mandatory minicamp next week.

"Our preference is to always have him here," Jones said. "Huge fans of what Britt does with [the players], but at the same time, that's his choice. So it's as I said, it's not mandatory, and our understanding is he's getting work done. He'll be back in, and we'll get a good look at him next week."

The team doesn't feel like it will have a strong read on Diggs' availability for the 2025 season until training camp gets underway in late July and kicks into high gear in August.

NFC East burning questions for 2025 season: Cowboys' Dak Prescott washed up? Commanders to take step back? Jeff Kerr

Cowboys clarify interest in All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey

Given the injuries to both Diggs and Revel, it's not hard to connect the dots regarding Dallas potentially making another blockbuster trade this offseason for Miami Dolphins three-time first-team All Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier indicated the two sides are looking to mutually part ways with each other this offseason.

"We don't have anything that's on the front burner," Jones said when asked about any notable post-June 1 moves.

When asked directly about the Cowboys' rumored interest in Ramsey, a 30-year-old seven-time Pro Bowler, Jones kept his remarks brief. It's a no for now.

"No, he plays for the Dolphins," Jones said.

One of the primary reasons for Jones' stance on Ramsey being a no is that the Cowboys don't feel like they'll have a clear understanding of Diggs' and Revel's timetables until training camp when the pads come on. The wait is on in Dallas.

"That's going to be the key between guys like Diggs and Revel in particular, guys that can make a huge difference for us," Jones said. "We'll know a lot more when we get to camp, but we do like what [Andrew] Booth was doing. Really like what [Kaiir] Elam is doing. [Caelen] Carson is really starting to get his legs again, and of course [DaRon] Bland is Bland. He's one of the best in the business. Great to have him out there. We'll see kind of how things evolve."